Not Your Ordinary Fish Camp

By Craig Lamb

Travel to Venice, Louisiana, and find fish camps lined up along the Mississippi River. Most are rustic by design. After all, you come here for the world-class saltwater fishing that is not far away in the Gulf of Mexico.

A place to lay your head at night after a long day of catching yellowfin tuna, grouper, snapper, and the latest craze, swordfish, is the basic need. A decent meal and a bed are what you get at most fish camps.

The Lodges at Home Run Charters is not your average fish camp. Arrive, and you find elegance, comfort, and first-class service, dining, and lodging. Take a look around Venice, and you will see the lodge stands out.

The reasons are many. Location is a start. The lodges are located within the very same marina where you will meet your captain and board their boat. You can have a tasty breakfast and be out the door and into the boat within minutes.

A good day on the water beckons you to come back to an even greater evening of entertainment, dining, and relaxation in elegant luxury. You are fishing in the best saltwater fishing in the U.S. So why not treat yourself to the best in food, lodging, and service?

Return from your day on the Gulf and just a few steps away is your luxury condo.

From the stylish Tommy Bahamas furniture to the ornate fixtures and rich, hardwood floors, the accommodations offer a more refined way to relax after an exciting day of inshore or offshore fishing.

Three separate lodges each have a living room, wide-screen TVs, free WiFi with a printer, dining room, bar and kitchen. You can cook your own meals or experience gourmet dining. Big pork chops, prime steaks, and Louisiana seafood, the freshest around, are on the menu.

The lodges can comfortably accommodate up to 20 people at one time. That makes the Home Run lodges a perfect venue for corporate gatherings, bachelor parties, and other special events.

Luxury living means the same experience for dining at the Lodge. The all-inclusive plan includes a decadent five-course meal, breakfast, and a to-go lunch for the fishing day. Check out details about the lodge and dining here.

Right now is prime time to get the most of a trip to Venice and what is called “Tuna Town.” Make it a date and check here for availability at the Lodges.

Got questions? Click here for answers to frequently asked questions. Ready to book a trip? Go for it by clicking here. Got more questions? Call (504) 982-8862, or (504) 909-TUNA.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com