Now Or Never Sale and Celebration at Westport Historical Society, January 7

Date: January 07, 2017

Time: 12:00 Noon

Please join curators Nina Bentley and Miggs Burroughs, for the last day of the “Art to the Max” exhibit.

This wonderful collection of art and artifacts celebrates Max’s Art Supplies, and the artists whose work they featured in their windows for the past 4 decades! Several of the exhibiting artists will be there with small, affordable work for sale. Meet the artists, mingle with friends,enjoy some light refreshments, and experience a last look at this tribute to Westport’s first only store catering to its renowned art community.

Westport Historical Society

25 Avery Pl.

Westport, CT 06880

203-222-1424

http://westporthistory.org/