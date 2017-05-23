Old Greenwich Farmers Market Opening Day, May 31

By

The Old Greenwich Farmer’s Market was founded in 2011. The Market is held on Wednesdays from 2:30-6:00 pm, from late May through late November, rain or shine, in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Church at 38 West End Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT. It offers organic and traditional produce from approximately Connecticut farms. Vendors also sell meat, cheese, eggs, herbs, cut flowers, plants, artisan breads, pies, honey, syrup and jams. It is run by volunteer organizers and local Old Greenwich residents. Amy Burke and Dana Evans.

Location

The OGFM at the Presbyterian Church of Old Greenwich

38 West End Ave

Old Greenwich, CT 06870

Contact: 2035610866

Website: http://www.oldgreenwichfarmersmarket.com/