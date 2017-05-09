Open Call for Young Emerging Artists at Bruce Museum, May 14

By

Date: May 14, 2017

Time: All Day

The Bruce Museum is seeking artwork from talented high school students in Fairfield County and the surrounding area by Sunday, May 14. Select pieces will be showcased in the seventh annual iCreate exhibition in the Museum’s Bantle Lecture Gallery. Opening June 17, approximately forty artworks chosen from the hundreds of expected submissions will be on display through July 30. Students in grades 9 through 12 are urged not to miss the opportunity to participate in this well-respected annual exhibition. All submitted work will be recognized through presentation in an official video on display in the gallery.

Approximately 100 pieces from the digital submissions will be selected for a live judging on May 22. Finalists will be chosen by a jury of professional artists, who determine the artworks for exhibition after several rounds of voting. This year’s jury will include Daniel Buckley, Bruce Museum Exhibit Designer and celebrated artist, and two other judges to be announced.

Any regional high school student may submit up to three entries digitally to MLendenmann@brucemuseum.org by the deadline of Monday, May 14.

Cash prizes will be awarded from $500 to $100 for the top five honorees as well as a $250 people’s choice award.

The exhibition is underwritten by the Charles M. and Deborah G Royce Exhibition Fund with support from the the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation. The Bruce Museum, located at One Museum Drive in Greenwich, Connecticut, features art and science. For additional information, call the Bruce Museum at (203) 869-0376 or visit the website at brucemuseum.org.

Bruce Museum

1 Museum Drive

Greenwich, CT 06830-7157

203-869-0376

info@brucemuseum.org

https://brucemuseum.org/