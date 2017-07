Pequot Library’s 57th Annual Summer Book Sale, July 21 – 25

By

July 21 – July 25, 2017

OVER 140,000 BOOKS, plus CDs, DVDs, RECORDS, etc., in over 60 categories, plus unique Specials

Admission is FREE and open to the public. Proceeds directly fund Pequot Library’s programs, library services, and events.

Hours & Pricing

Friday, July 21*: 9am to 6pm – DOUBLE the marked price

Saturday, July 22: 9am to 6pm – Priced as marked

Sunday, July 23: 9am to 6pm – Priced as marked

Monday, July 24: 9am to 6pm – HALF the marked price

Tuesday, July 25: 9am to 2pm – $5 PER BAG DAY!

*Spend $250 on Friday and receive 20% discount on all purchases (special items excluded)

High quality books at reasonable prices

Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express accepted

Pequot Library

720 Pequot Avenue

Southport, CT 06890-1496

203.259.0346

http://www.pequotlibrary.org/