By

Phil Dyskow Appointed to Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council

Immediate Past President to fill Recreational Fishing Seat

Yamaha Marine Group announced that Immediate Past President, Phil Dyskow, has been appointed to the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council (Gulf Council.) Nominated for a Recreational Fishing position by Florida Governor Rick Scott, Dyskow’s appointment underscores his diverse knowledge of marine fisheries and proven business leadership.

“Phil Dyskow will offer a great deal of insight to the Council. He has a diverse knowledge of marine fisheries issues, and brings a unique perspective to the Council process through his extensive experience in the fishing and boating industries,” said Ben Speciale, Yamaha Marine Group President. “Phil is well prepared to address the challenges facing our federal fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico and will provide a balanced, educated, and effective voice for the great state of Florida on the Council. I congratulate Phil on his tremendous efforts and thank him for his continued dedication to advocate on behalf of the marine industry.”

Dyskow was the first Yamaha boat dealer in the United States. He joined Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. in 1981 as one of the first employees involved in the initial research, planning, and introduction of Yamaha outboards into the U.S. market. In 1997, he became President of Yamaha Marine Group and held that position until he retired in May of 2010. During his tenure, Yamaha Marine’s business in the United States grew dramatically.

A longtime advocate for boater and angler rights and marine conservation, Dyskow was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee (MAFAC) in 2011, which advises NOAA® on fisheries issues, and in 2012 he began serving on the National Boating Safety Advisory Council (NBSAC). Established in 1971, the NBSAC is responsible for advising the U.S. Coast Guard on developing and promulgating standards and regulations pertaining to the construction of recreational boats. He is also a member of the Kenai River Sports Fishing Association Board of Directors, and a CCA® California legacy lifetime member.

The Gulf Council is one of eight U.S. Regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans designed to manage fishery resources in the federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico. These plans impact user access to the Gulf of Mexico’s public fisheries resources.

Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine Group, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports its 2,000 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training, and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception. Visit www.yamahaoutboards.com.

This document contains many of Yamaha’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.

Original Source: Yamaha Outboards.com