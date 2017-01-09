Premiere Screening: THE U-TURN at The Avon Theatre, January 18

By

Date: January 18, 2017

Time: 7:30 pm

The third documentary film in Luis Argueta’s immigration trilogy, THE U-TURN traces the transformational journey of the immigrant workers who broke the silence about the abuses they endured at the Agriprocessors meat-packing plant in Postville, Iowa and the community that would not abandon them. The film showcases U-Visa an immigration relief program (part of the Violence Against Women Act) that is in much need of dissemination and understanding by immigrant workers, immigration rights advocates and law enforcement.

Post-film Q&A with director Luis Argueta

LANGUAGE: English

RATING: NR

RUNNING TIME: 53 minutes

The Avon Theatre

272 Bedford Street

Stamford, CT 06901

203.967.3660

http://www.avontheatre.org/