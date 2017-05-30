By

Prepare for the Perfect Plunge ‘Under the Sea’

by Amy Lignor

Two thirds of the world lies under the sea. Hard to believe, isn’t it? Yes, there are massive skyscrapers, big cities to tour, historical landmarks and more up above, but under sea level you will discover hundreds of thousands of different animals and plants. Not to mention, more than a mystery or two when it comes to sunken pirate ships and even entire cities, Wonders of the World, and cultures that disappeared long ago…just waiting to be rediscovered by the avid scuba diver.

Gardens and white sandy beaches may be stunning, but being able to see and touch a brilliant coral reef is something that should be on absolutely everyone’s bucket list. Perhaps you have been one of those to avoid scuba diving, thinking that it would be far too hard to learn the ins and outs of how to begin. Maybe you’re one who believes that more bad things could happen under the sea than up above. Or maybe you’re like me and have just watched JAWS far too many times. Well…let’s get to the reality, here. JAWS was a book and a great movie by Spielberg, but that shark was awfully close to shore and wreaked way more havoc on the people there than some scuba diver out for a jaunt. In addition, bad things happen above sea level far more than under it (don’t believe me, just read the papers). And, third, it isn’t too hard to learn how to begin to scuba dive. In fact, below are very simple steps and tips on the road to becoming a diver who literally will never want to come up for air once they see the amazement that awaits them.

The very first step is to choose the learning style that best suits you. At the outset head to PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors. At www.padi.com you will be given every resource imaginable. This is where you want to learn because PADI is the best of the best when it comes to aiding you on your way to becoming a scuba diver extraordinaire. You can attain PADI certification through a variety of different routes, such as; online, home study, or in the classroom, so you have the complete ability and freedom to choose which avenue best suits your schedule. When you’re ready for your confined and open-water dives, make sure the outfit you choose is sanctioned by PADI; then all that remains is deciding between private and group lessons – heading off to a major tropical location or even ones being held at a local dive center. PADI will have all the information available to you for your area.

Secondly, you must make sure to choose the equipment that best suits your needs. If you’re just beginning, it’s probably smarter to rent everything you need except for the “personal gear,” which would include your mask, fins and snorkel. For someone who will fall in love with scuba diving and never want to stop doing it (which is basically everyone who takes their first dive) you will want this personal gear to be all yours. Tons of brands in tons of price ranges exist for these items, so make sure to research wisely so that your choices are based on your fit and absolute comfort.

One of the most important things to note as well is never to dive alone. You must find and choose the right dive partner. If you don’t happen to have anyone you feel comfortable with, like a friend or family member, you don’t have to worry. Your instructor will never allow you to dive alone which means he or she will happily pair you up with someone who’s just as excited to become a scuba diver.

Other than never diving alone, there are two very important tips to remember at all times. One is absolutely the biggest rule in diving: Don’t hold your breath. Yes, this may sound silly and simplistic, however, many people forget to breathe through the mouth and not the nose while diving. Although taking that normal breath above sea level is a habit, below that stunning deep blue sea proper breathing, through the mouth, is necessary and will keep you both comfortable and calm.

Then…last but not least, get out there and DIVE! You do not need to be of Olympic gold medal stature to become an incredible scuba diver who just loves to be in that water. All you need is the willingness to delve into something new and the excitement to see that entirely new world that’s just waiting for you to arrive.

