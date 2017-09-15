By

RedFin Charters Make Fishing in Charleston a Fantastic Adventure

So you wish to fish inshore in the beauty that is Charleston, South Carolina. Well, you should. After all, the Lowcountry’s tidal waters are alive with the highly sought after fighting Redfish, as well as other varieties of inshore fish that include the Speckled Sea Trout, Lady Fish, Black Drum, and so many more. And the best way to find these creatures is by jumping “on board” with RedFin Charters.

RedFin prides itself on outfitting their boats and gear with the ‘best of the best’ in order to get everyone to the exact spot where the fish are swimming, while keeping all their guests extremely comfortable in the process. Not only will you be able to search the Lowcountry, but RedFin guides will also take you to those nearshore reefs in order to unveil everything from Black Sea Bass to Porgies to Red Drum and Shark.

RedFin Charters is owned by Captain Joel LeVine. A native to the waters of Charleston, this certified U.S. Coast Guard Captain has fished all over the world, but his ultimate joy is for the Redfish found in the historic Charleston harbor and tributaries. Outgoing, knowledgeable and highly respected among the fishing community, his goal is to have everyone on board his vessels hook a prime catch, and he will go to great lengths to make sure that every trip taken with RedFin Charters is a trip that you and yours will remember.

Whether you are traveling with family, friends, or business associates, RedFin offers additional amenities to make the trip as pleasurable as it is memorable. Complimentary gifts are provided that range from iced-down coolers to cigars for the aficionados among your group to extra rain gear just in case one of those notorious Charleston showers happens to pop-up. In addition, a GoPro HD Camera is on board at your request, ready to capture you in action as you hook the fish and find success. There are even various GoPro packages available so you can share footage with your friends, making them green with envy as you prove your “mighty fish tale” is absolutely true.

RedFin Charters is one of the best names out there, not only because they are a great company and visitors love the wealth of services they provide, but also because the group is extremely passionate about preserving the local fish population. A portion of the company’s proceeds is even donated to the South Carolina Aquarium’s Redfish Exhibit, which promotes the education and preservation of Redfish. RedFin partners with Charleston WaterKeeper to protect peoples’ rights for clean water in Charleston’s rivers, tidal creeks and estuaries, while also working with ToadFish Outfitters to increase the nourishment of oyster and fish habitats.

Captain LeVine, however, is not the only guide that makes up this incredible core. RedFin has the top rated inshore fishing guides found in Charleston. Captain Ethan Williams, who has been fishing the waters of Charleston ever since he could walk, shares his knowledge with guests who want to learn about the new tactics for catching fish, as well as conservation methods in place to ensure the waters remain healthy and thriving for many years to come.

The skilled guides continue with Captain Chris Orvin, who has been fishing the Lowcountry for over 22 years. Involved with the Coastal Conservation Association, he fishes numerous Redfish tournaments in the area and out of state, and is a skilled and technical fisherman.

In other words, no matter where you wish to fish in the great city of Charleston, the crew of RedFin Charters has the skill, talent and passion to make your dreams of a great trip turn into reality. Charleston is one of the top inshore fishing destinations on the East Coast. With Redfish tailing in the grass to doormat flounder being pulled from the muddy bottom, the RedFin charter you experience will inspire you to come back to Charleston again and again. Seasoned anglers, as well as the inexperienced have success, and being that big waves and high winds are minimal for inshore charters, these trips are perfect for families who do not want to deal with the harsh elements the open sea can offer.

So get ready to have a blast, and sit back and view some other pretty amazing species, such as the dolphin, manatee, and sea turtle that make the landscape even more stunning to view.

For more information on rates, booking times and dates, and to view the boats and learn more about RedFin Charters, head to: http://inshorefishingcharters.com

