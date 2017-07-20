By

Sea Chaser 24 HFC sets Standard for Serious Fish, Play Boat

By Craig Lamb

Are you a hardcore saltwater tournament angler? Will your family spend just as much time aboard the boat as you do fishing?

Finding a center console saltwater boat rigged and ready for fish and play isn’t that hard to find. What is though is finding a boat designed for comfort, safety and all the features you need for winning a tournament and keeping smiles on faces of family.

The boat that fills all those needs, and in luxury, comfort, and style, is the Sea Chaser 24 HFC by Carolina Skiff. Hybrid Fish & Cruise (HFC) truly means what it stands for in a boat. The revolutionary design of the HFC 24 is built from the bottom up with devoted fishermen and active families in mind.

Whatever the activity the 24 HFC is already rigged out with the features everyone needs to enjoy a long day on the water. Head out early for a long offshore run to catch pelagic species and then cruise a secluded island for an afternoon of beachcombing. You can do it all on the same trip with this features-loaded rig.

The 24 HFC delivers safety, comfort, style, and performance like no other boat in the class. The 24 HFC has a wide 101-inch beam, length overall of 23 feet, 9 inches, and a respectable gunwale height. You get that for safety, along with a fuel tank holding up to 100 gallons for long offshore runs and overnight trips to faraway destinations. The 24 HFC is rated for a maximum of 300 horsepower, providing plenty of transom space for dual outboards.

Comfort. That word sums up the interior family-friendly features of the 24 HFC. Up front is plush U-shaped bow lounge seating with forward facing backrest. Another bench seat can be folded down flush to the console for more cockpit roaming space.

Need storage space? There is more than you can ever need for watersports and other gear. Below the bow seating is a 208-quart/52-gallon compartment. Never loose sight of your cold beverage on this boat. There are eight stainless steel LED-illuminated cup holders throughout the boat. Additional bench seating is available, and a bi-fold console door leads to a marine head with standard Porta-Potti.

Tournament pros or weekend warriors will appreciate the blue-water setup for offshore fishing. Rocket launcher-style rod holders aft of the optional T-top and gunwale storage for six rods provide plenty of space to keep outfits at the ready. Eight top-gunwale mounted holders are positioned for trolling and drifting. Twin aerated live wells, a 25-gallon live well and 25-gallon baitwell built into the leaner seat, provide plenty of capacity for a long day of fishing.

Flip the cushioned helm seat and find the built-in live well, a prep sink with fold-down faucet and cutting board lid. Up front is a triangular-shaped deck hatch that can be used as a 32-gallong fish box. There’s even a molded recess to secure a bait bucket. Land your catch and store it in the in-floor fish box with bucket storage. Capacity is 128 quarts/32 gallons.

The 24 HFC has a large, open cockpit for setting tolling lines, a drift, or plenty of room when you double up with a partner on a trophy catch. There is a 15-gallon storage box extending across the transom bulkhead. Stern bench seating runs from beam to beam. Remove the plush cushions, and you have a built-in casting deck. Below the bench seating is a starboard hatch that opens to the insulated box for storing drinks or fish. The center hatch provides access to batteries and other operating systems of the boat.

For easy access, there’s a built-in side entry door and telescoping swim ladder. How’s that for upping your game for scuba diving, landing fish, or just boarding the boat with safety and ease.

The 24 HFC is built on Carolina Skiff’s legendary and trustworthy 30 years of boat design. Built with 100 percent composite construction, the 24 HFC is build solid and dependable for years of rugged use in saltwater environments. A quick-lift, high-performance step-hull provides quick hole shots to get the boat on plane for a smooth, dry ride.

You have a lot of options about finding out more about the HFC 24, Sea Chaser and Carolina Skiff models. There are 60 in all from which to choose and you can get started at carolinaskiff.com. You can find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com