By

Sea Chaser 26 LX Does it all for Summer Fun

By Craig Lamb

Snorkeling, cruising, beach combing, wildlife viewing, and fishing. The Sea Chaser 26 LX by Carolina Skiff is rigged and ready to do it all. When summer fun combines all of the above activities, this boat will easily make your short list of choices for an all-purpose center console boat.

Red drum, or redfish, is one of the most sought-after saltwater species for summertime angling. Narrow your choices to these five patterns and get the most from your summertime angling for this hard-fighting fish.

Jetties

Save these rocky structures until late summer. That’s when trophy reds begin congregating around jetties. Focus on the deepest water around the jetties and find those fish magnets using your electronics.

The redfish will school in deep holes and ambush baitfish swept across the neighboring shallow water. For artificial lures use lipless crankbaits and jerk baits fished with an erratic action to draw the attention of the redfish.

Marshes

In South Louisiana these grassy estuaries are ideal for sight fishing. Look for tailing redfish moving along the marsh lines. That is a sign of redfish feeding on small crabs and shrimp. Oyster and grass flats near a marsh line are top targets.

Marches nearest open water, river channels and cuts are best bets in the summertime. Key on areas where bottoms change and have irregular features, like oyster beds, sand flats or mud.

Rig up with jigs and live shrimp or crab for active fish. On calm days add a popping cork to live bait rigs or use a popper type topwater plug to create attention.

Beaches

Keep a big, splashy topwater rigged and ready whenever your boat is beached for an outing with friends and family. Big redfish will herd baitfish, such as mullet, and push them toward the beach. The presence of diving birds is always a good sign of redfish action.

The Sea Chaser 26 LX by Carolina Skiff and its shallow draft are ideal for accessing redfish territory. Length overall is 25’ 11 with a beam of 103.” Weight is 3,432 pounds with a transom size of 25 inches. The boat is rated for a maximum 350 horsepower. This boat is ideal for bays, rivers, lakes and even venturing offshore.

The 26 LX is loaded with a long list of standard features. Some of those are twin forward locking rod storage boxes, locking fiberglass hatches, gunwale rod storage with combing boards, storage locker with 5-gallon cast net bucket and lots of LED lighting.

Spacious raised decks offer plenty of space for fishing at bow and stern. Up front is a pair of tackle trays to keep essentials organized, and twin latches at port and starboards open to storage compartments. There’s a 25-gallon Livewell that keeps bait within easy reach.

At the helm is a leaning post with bench-style seat, complete with backrest, fold-down footrest, four-rod rocket launcher and a sizeable cooler and storage netting. Add an optional T-top for shade and to mount electronics and add more rods.

The Sea Chaser 26 LX by Carolina Skiff has been designed with a stepped hull to ensure unrivaled tracking, turning, fuel efficiency and acceleration. Constructed of 100% composite materials, you get peace of mind knowing this boat carries the legacy of the best-built boat available in the class.

Visit Carolina Skiff.com today and review all the different Sea Chasers models.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com