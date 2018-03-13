By

See Skeeter Boats at Northwest Sportshow®

By Craig Lamb

In the Midwest, the crackle of hard water beginning to thaw brings smiles to the faces of boaters, especially anglers. If you are looking for a new boat, or just need a cure to break the winter chill, the Minneapolis show is an event you can’t miss.

The Northwest Sportshow® is happening March 22-25 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. A spring tradition for 85 years, the show is the best place to find everything you and your family need to gear up for outdoor adventures.

You’ll find once-a-year deals on RVs, fishing tackle, marine electronics, hunting gear, and vacations as well as hundreds of the latest models of boats.

Come visit Skeeter Boats at Booth 1501. On display will be the most recent models, including the popular multi-species WX & Solera Series Deep-V boats, and Skeeter’s flagship Bass Boat models.

Skeeter’s WX & Solera™ series boats are built for the big, open waters of the Midwest where gusty winds and choppy water are the norm. Deep, open cabins, wide beams and abundant storage make the WX & Solera™ Deep V boats are the top choice of serious anglers and families that choose to ride comfortably in big waters.

Skeeter will have the Solera™ series of family boats on display at the NWSS, including the all new Solera 205.

The new Solera™ 205 is powered by a Yamaha VMAX SHO® VF250XA with quick hole shots, faster top speeds, and smarter fuel economy. The Minn Kota® trolling motor and Humminbird® electronics are just what you need to get you on fish while the family relaxes on board. Additionally, the Solera 205 is loaded with family-friendly features. These features include, an Infinity® stereo with 4 speakers, removable bow cushion, ski tow pylon and much more. These family-friendly features make the 205 a complete package for enjoying a day on the water.

Also, be sure to check out the WX2060, which won the Progressive Boat Show Innovation award at the Minneapolis Boat Show® in January. The National Marine Manufacturers Association® and Boating Writers International chose the popular model as the winner in the Fiberglass Fishing Boats category.

If you are looking to move up to a 20-foot all species boat, then look no further than the WX2060. You get more of everything, from cockpit space and storage options to standard features and room to fish.

The WX 2060 represents a culmination of efforts by Skeeter engineers intended to achieve a harmony of design between big water ride in rough conditions and precise handling at fishing speeds.

All models in the WX & Solera Series lineup share a common strand of DNA that defines this family of boats. The level of performance each boat must achieve sets them apart and guarantees they will outperform all other boats in the category.

A leader in the multi-species, family-style deep V hull boat category for many reasons, the innovations of the WX2060 and the Solera 205 include the Skeeter REACT Keel and the Torque Transfer System.

Show hours are 1-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 22 and Friday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The show is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. The address is 1301 2nd Ave. South, Minneapolis.

In the meantime, get your boat show fix at skeeterboats.com. You can request a brochure or download a catalog, build your dream rig, and get Skeeter Team merchandise to wear to the shows. Got a question? They’ve got answers at the Skeeter factory in Kilgore, Texas. Call (903) 984-0541, or find the nearest dealer here.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com