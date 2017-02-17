By

See What’s New with Yamaha Outboards

By Craig Lamb

Getting to see shiny new boats at a boat show is a given. What’s not is getting to take a test ride, and do it in sunny, warm weather. You can do it all at the 2017 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show®.

This year’s event, conveniently scheduled during President’s Day weekend, is Feb. 16-20. The show has a new home at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin on Biscayne Bay. The location on Virginia Key is easy to get to by land and water.

On more than two-dozen boats you can experience Yamaha’s next generation of V6 4.2L Offshore Outboards with the digital F300, F250, F225 and the mechanical F250 and F225.

Those award winners are packed with Yamaha’s legendary reliability, which is why so many anglers won’t trust anything else in saltwater.

Another reason why you’ll find more saltwater boats powered with Yamaha, and especially the next generation of offshore outboards, is the technology defining this new breed of power.

Class leading, 4.2L big-bore design means these outboards have the fastest time-to-plane in their class. You also get class-leading displacement with the first-ever marine application of plasma-fused, sleeve-less cylinders. The result is an outboard that is the lightest in its class with 19% more speed than many other competitors in the 300 h.p. class.

Fuel economy is a big deal these days in saltwater boating, and you'll burn less and gain more in performance with these V6s. In fact, up to 17% better long-range fuel economy.

At the show, you get the unique chance to see both ends of Yamaha’s performance and horsepower spectrum. Check out Yamaha’s purpose-built F350C, the 5.3L 350-horspower beast for big boats. The F350C, the world’s only V8 four-stroke outboard, is the only engine in its class to feature at five-year limited warranty, for pleasure use.

At the opposite side of the spectrum is the all-new and re-designed F25. At 126 pounds it's the lightest and most fuel-efficient outboard in its class, two stroke or four stroke. Other impressive firsts for this new outboard in a four-stroke is the new Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI). Battery-less fuel injection offers class-leading acceleration and makes manual starting a very easy, one-handed process from a seated position.

What is more, the new outboard comes packed with more features, and capability, previously only available on Yamaha’s larger models. You get a variable trolling switch that allows adjustment of engine speed to fine tune lure presentation while trolling.

The F25 is also compatible with Yamaha’s Command Link Plus® digital gauges.

If more in the mid-range outboard power range suits your needs, then two more new models will be displayed at the show. Those are the F90 and all-new F75.

The F90 and F75 are amazingly lighter, faster, quicker and better than ever before. It now leads the 90-horsepower class in torque and acceleration. That means the F90 is an even better choice for powering a wider variety of boats, and especially for inshore anglers.

The F75 features a 16-valve DOHC (Double Overhead Camshaft) design and Precision Multi-Point Fuel Injection for outstanding acceleration and efficiency. It offers many of the same advantages as the F90, in a lower horsepower, and with a standard 20-inch shaft.

The F90 and F75 are both compatible with Yamaha’s Command Link® gauges, making it easier and more efficient to monitor system functions like you can on higher horsepower range outboards.

There will be plenty of boats to see and much to do. More than 1,300 boats on land and docked within 550-plus slips, including a deep-water basin for yachts, will greet visitors. There’s a closed and open-air tented exhibit space for marine accessories, electronics, engines, and apparel.

The show address is 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami. Water taxis, shuttle buses and adequate parking for vehicles and boats will be available.

Now is also time to take advantage of Yamaha’s Choose Reliability sales event. For a limited time, choose an eligible, select, new Yamaha 2.5 to 300 horsepower four-stroke outboards* and choose from either five years of warranty protection or a credit of up to $1,500 based on MSRP. Find out more details at your nearest Yamaha dealer.

* Offer valid from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017. Applicable models may vary – Not applicable to new models introduced after December 1, 2016. See authorized participating Yamaha dealer for complete details. Yamaha reserves the right to change or cancel this Promotion at any time. Other restrictions and conditions may apply. This document contains many of Yamaha’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only, and are not intended to be an endorsement.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com