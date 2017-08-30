By

September in Maine: Get Out the Fishing Pole!

Fish love Maine in the fall. For the majority of species, September is the month that calls for them to migrate, spawn and eat. Which, of course, calls out to the fisherman and woman to get out the fishing pole!

Striped bass and bluefish begin their migration to where the trout and salmon come to feast and spawn, before that snow and ice hits the Maine woods. In other words, there is something for every angler to choose from. It also adds to the luxury and peacefulness that the scenery is at its best in September. So even the non-anglers in your group will join you without a fuss in order to witness that magical Maine foliage.

To make this a perfect vacation, experts tell all anglers to go online to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website. Everyone needs a fishing license over the age of 16, but you can also look over the fishing regulations. They’re good to know, seeing as that some of the rivers have rules to protect spawning trout. And for those family and friends who are coming along, Maine’s Office of Tourism has everything they want when it comes to what to see, what to do, sites to visit, as well as full reports on the Maine fall foliage that literally is breathtaking.

Then, make sure to check out those Registered Maine Guides. These are not the average guides, by the way. They pass rigorous tests so that they can take the guesswork out of your trip. They always know where the wild brook trout and salmon can be found, and because of their talents and education, they can make sure that your fishing vacation is a truly successful one.

Exploring the species you will find is a great deal of fun, as well as checking out the key spots where they can be found. When it comes to striped bass (a favorite among anglers), their migration coincides perfectly with Maine’s temperatures, and the explosion of herring that occurs in the rivers of Maine. Several locations along the Maine coast put you in the heart of the action. One of the best for fall striped bass action can be found at the northerly fringe of the Kennebec River. This is the perfect stretch that is literally alive.

Another ideal location is the greater Portland area. Casco Bay is a labyrinth that includes hundreds of islands and fish-filled water, rips, granite shores, and rivers. Blitzing fish are as common here in September as the seagulls who come to catch the very same thing you are. There are also several beaches and rocky waterfronts located south of Portland that give the angler easy access to the stripers that are migrating past. And if wishing to go further south, from Old Orchard Beach south to Kennebunkport, Kittery and York, you will find hotspots as the striped bass transit this stretch of coastline.

One county that is literally a “treasure buried in the woods” when it comes to finding the perfect fishing experience, is Aroostook County, Maine. With the lack of crowds and the huge variety of lakes, ponds and rivers, anglers find themselves in paradise among the large native brook trout and landlocked salmon in their most vivid spawning colors. But there are two very specific reasons to investigate Aroostook: 1) Because of its northerly latitude, the water cools earlier than almost anywhere else in the country. This means that the hook-jawed brook trout and landlocked salmon begin spawning sooner. 2) The vast majority of trout in this neck of the woods are native; they were not delivered by some stocking truck from a fish farm or hatchery. These fish are naturally more beautiful, more aggressive and far more abundant than anywhere else in the country.

Last, but certainly not least, is the Allagash Wilderness Waterway. A true crown jewel for anglers as far as location, this 100-mile long stretch of pristine rivers and lakes takes you directly into the heart of one of the country’s least populated areas. The fishing, sightseeing, and paddling is world-class, but campsites and rapids are basically emptying out in September, which means you and the fish will have the place all to yourselves.

When it comes to equipment, make sure to remember that fall fish are partial to brightly colored lures or flies. Brook trout prefer red or orange. In the fall, when instinctive, aggressive strikes are the norm, matching the hatch is not necessary. Put something big and bright colored in front of a brook trout or salmon and a hit is sure to follow. Be persistent, change lures or flies often and, above all, stay on your toes. In Maine it’s a very good probability that a rainstorm will occur in the month of September. When this happens, wait 24 hours and then head to your favorite river or lake inlet. Heavy rain is most definitely a call for trout to begin moving towards their spawning grounds.

So start your research now. September provides you with the best and most beautiful scenery you can imagine in the state of Maine. And, there is no doubt…the fish will meet you there!

Original Source: SportmansLifestyle.com