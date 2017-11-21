By

Setting Up the Perfect Base Camp

There are many hunting guides out there full of tips on all sorts of things—from what camp stove you need to purchase all the way to what bottled water is best to have on hand. But where, exactly, are you going to put all these things? When it comes to the hunt, scouting is absolutely necessary, but your prey is not the only thing you should scout beforehand. Any hunter will tell you, no matter what game they’re hunting, that they need that perfect ‘home away from home’ to build on. Therefore, today we are talking about the top five things you need to know and do in order to set up that perfect base camp.

First: Location, location, location! Your tent location is absolutely critical when it comes to comfort and the ability to be close to what you’re looking for out there. The number one way to do this is to make sure that your tent location is on level ground, and slightly higher than the surrounding terrain just in case the skies open up and the rainwater comes a callin’. That higher terrain will offer you a drainage system. And even though the third thing to take note of may sound silly, it actually isn’t thought about a great deal of the time. Make sure that you find a spot free of rocks, roots and other things that will cause rest in a sleeping bag to be impossible. In addition, proximity matters. Make sure you are close to fishing waters, drinking water, firewood areas, etc. And when it comes to choosing areas also remember that there are some state parks and other locations that require a permit to camp and even limit areas where camping and hunting are allowed. So “scout” those facts as well.

Second: Take your camp design into consideration. Once you have chosen the right spot, set up the tent first and then build the fire pit (or establish your cooking area) next. If you are not carrying that hunter’s stove, no worries. You can “go back to nature” and utilize that big flat rock and set up a tarp high overhead to protect the fire from any inclement weather. Another tip is to hang a clothesline under that tarp and high above the fire. This will make for a good place to dry wet gear if need be.

Third: Create an extra storage area by stretching a tarp into a lean-to type shelter. This way, you will have extra space to store your knapsacks, extra clothes and other gear.

Fourth: Again, may sound silly to you, but this is a very important tip when it comes to your base camp. Make sure to remain scared of the large woodland creatures all around you, such as the grizzly. At your camp there are a few things you should do to help circumvent those animals from coming too close. Cook, eat and store your food extremely well; this means creating your storage for extra food away and downwind from your campsite. Avoid bringing anything with scent like toothpaste, deodorant, etc. into your tent with you, and do not ever hang meat or fish within the camp area.

Fifth: Along those same lines, make sure you do build some sort of scaffold that will allow you to hang your successfully hunted game for the day. Find an open place downwind of your camp (100 to 200 yards away) but that remains where you can see it. Cut seven poles that range from approximately seven feet tall to two inches in diameter and then, by tying the poles together, create two tripods, laying the seventh pole over the top. After the game is hung, properly, hang a tarp over it and always check things out from a distance before approaching it again. This way, you will keep both yourself and your game safe.

Once that perfect ‘home-away-from-home’ has been built, enjoy the hunt!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com