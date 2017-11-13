By

Shallow Water Anchor Systems for Better Inshore Fishing

By Craig Lamb

Back in the day, staying put on a productive inshore spot meant quietly slipping an anchor overboard to secure the boat. Or impaling into the bottom a push pole tied with a line to the boat. Either way, a clanging anchor chain against the hull, or the crunching noise of the push pole into a shell bottom could send the fish scattering.

Now there is a nearly foolproof solution. Shallow water anchor systems make the jog easy with the touch of a finger to a key fob worn around the neck. The mainstay brands are the Power-Pole and Minn Kota Talon.

No matter the choice, there is more to these revolutionary accessories than keeping the boat in place. When used properly, shallow water anchor systems can provide a strategic advantage that puts more game fish on your line.

How they work

The systems use a hinged lightweight metal arm that extends down and away from the transom. A hydraulic pump drives a integrated fiberglass spike into the bottom to hold the boat in place. You deploy and raise the anchor system using a key fob worn on a lanyard around the neck.

Rigging upright

Shallow water anchor systems have been around long enough that design and manufacturing refinements continue adding more options. Those provide anglers with even more opportunities to choose the right system to match their angling style and conditions.

Power-Pole currently offers five models with the Blade Edition among the most popular in use by saltwater anglers. The model is available in 8- and 10-foot versions and features C-Monster 2.0 technology. The smart phone app integrates features in the Power-Pole anchor so you can fine-tune your boat for specific fishing conditions.

The Minn Kota Talon has anchor options covering 8, 10, 12 and 15 feet. The pivoting design is a unique Quick Release Bracket that enables up and down adjustment, 30 degrees of pivoting and easy removal of the Talon.

There are six control options for deploying, adjusting and raising the system. That’s a big plus for a center console rig with multiple anglers on board. The captain can adjust the system from anywhere in the boat. The Talon control panel, standard remote fob, wireless foot switch, i-Pilot or i-Pilot Link remote, the mobile app or a Humminbird fish finder will all control the system.

Stealth tactics

For skittish fish, on the flats, the systems allow for immediate deployment within seconds. That’s an advantage when sight fishing. There’s no more drifting, and you can lock down on spot. That can be a huge plus on a windy day. You can keep the boat from drifting off the productive area.

The bottom line is when opportunity knocks you can keep the boat in place at the moment’s notice. A shallow water anchor system allows you to be in place before the fish are aware of your presence, which will mean more casts, sooner and more efficiently.

