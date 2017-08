By

Date: August 27, 2017

Time: 2:00 pm

Show Me a Tale: Turrialba – A classic folk tale from Costa Rica – the story of young love and how the mighty Turrialba Volcano came to be. After the story, children will create clay figurines.

For children ages 5 and older. Limited space – get tickets at the Welcome Desk.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children

303 West Avenue

Norwalk, CT 06850

203 899 0606

http://www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/