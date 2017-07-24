SoNo Arts Festival in South Norwalk, August 5 – 6

By

August 05 – August 06, 2017

YES, It’s Happening!!!

The SoNo Arts Festival, will happen in August 2017, Enlivening the streets of historic South Norwalk, The SoNo Arts Festival will showcase the works of over 100 juried artists with live bands, tempting food vendors, special discounts at SoNo shops and restaurants and plenty of Free hands on art activities for children and families in our own Children’s Art Playground.

The vibe is Fresh, Fun, Funky and Affordably Cool Art for everyone!

Many exciting surprises await at this amazing art adventure in the heart of SoNo’s waterfront design district.

Annual Puppet Parade marches Sunday August 6, 2017 at 2pm.

Come share your love and laughter at this community art event!!

See you there, August 5 & 6, 2017!

Contact: (518) 852-6478

Website: https://www.gordonfinearts.org/