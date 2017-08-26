By

Speckled Trout Make a Delicious Meal

By Craig Lamb

“I realize that I am about to state an opinion that will quite likely be disputed, but here goes. Speckled trout, also known as spotted weakfish or spotted sea trout, is the best eating fish in North America. Better than Pacific salmon or sea bass? Better than redfish or pompano? Yes, yes, yes!” – Emeril’s Notes From the Kitchen

And there you have it. Emeril Lagassee, the celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality and cookbook author, ranks speckled trout at the top of his list. He should know. Lagassee is known for his mastery of Creole and Cajun cuisine, building a restaurant empire in New Orleans, first as executive chef of Commander’s Palace and then his first restaurant, Emeril’s.

Taste is the obvious reason. Speckled trout have a light, paper white flesh that is sweet and delicious. They are also plentiful and fun to catch. You can do both by booking a trip with Home Run Charters & Lodge, not far from Emeril’s empire in New Orleans.

Speckled trout are plentiful in the fertile water created by the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico. From now until November is prime time to load your cooler and take home tasty fillets. Best of all, you can catch speckled trout using a variety of lures and tactics. Topwater lures, Carolina-rigged soft plastics, lead head jigs and popping cork rigs all produce strikes.

Here is a quick, easy recipe for speckled trout from Emeril’s cookbook.

Ingredients

6 trout (or any firm white fish) fillets, each about 8 ounces

Salt and cayenne, to taste

1 stick butter, melted and clarified

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons White Wine Worcestershire Sauce

1 medium-size yellow onion, peeled and thinly sliced

Cooking directions

Preheat the broiler. Season the fish with salt and cayenne. Place in a shallow baking dish. Combine the butter, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour over the fish.

Broil for about five to six minutes, and then turn the fish over with a spatula. Scatter the onion slices evenly over the fish and broil for about five or six minutes more. Watch carefully so as not to overcook. The fish is done when it flakes easily with a fork. Serve with pan juices.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com