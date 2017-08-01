St. Roch Church Feast, August 9 – 12

By

August 09 – August 12, 2017

Bring the entire family and have loads of fun!! Come visit our Beer & Wine Garden while listening to live music every night. Indulge yourself with our famous Pizza Fritta, sausage & peppers, hamburgers and hot dogs. Rides, games and lots of sweets and treats for kids of all ages.

The live Raffle Drawing is Saturday evening for the grand prize of $30,000.00!!! Don’t miss out on all the fun. Visit our website at www.strochchurch.com.

Park your car and take the free shuttle bus from 500 West Putnam Avenue.

St. Roch Church

10 Saint Roch Avenue

Greenwich, CT 06830

(203) 869-4176

http://www.strochchurch.com/