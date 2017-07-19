Stamford 1 Million Cups at Ferguson Library, August 2

Time: 8:00 am
1 Million Cups is a free, national program designed to educate, engage, and connect entrepreneurs. Developed by the Kauffman Foundation, 1MC is based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and network over a million cups of coffee.
Presentations by local entrepreneurs will be held at the Ferguson Library on the 1st Wednesday of the month. Coffee and networking starts at 7:30 am. Presentations begin at 8 am.
For our August event, we are thrilled to present Liwen Yaacoby of Wymsical LLC and Dori DeCarlo of Safety Bags LLC.
Location
Ferguson Library
1 Public Library Plaza
Stamford, CT 06904
Website: http://www.1millioncups.com/stamford