Stamford 1 Million Cups at Ferguson Library, August 2

Date: August 02, 2017

Time: 8:00 am

1 Million Cups is a free, national program designed to educate, engage, and connect entrepreneurs. Developed by the Kauffman Foundation, 1MC is based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and network over a million cups of coffee.

Presentations by local entrepreneurs will be held at the Ferguson Library on the 1st Wednesday of the month. Coffee and networking starts at 7:30 am. Presentations begin at 8 am.

For our August event, we are thrilled to present Liwen Yaacoby of Wymsical LLC and Dori DeCarlo of Safety Bags LLC.

Ferguson Library

1 Public Library Plaza

Stamford, CT 06904

Website: http://www.1millioncups.com/stamford