Summertime is Flounder Time

Everyone likes a bargain, and you get a two-for-one deal when fishing for flounder. The mild, delicate taste of flounder is highly valued by seafood lovers. For sporting value, you can’t beat the fight put up by a doormat-sized flounder. Tasty and sporting, the flounder is a favorite of saltwater anglers.

Understanding the basics of flounder biology is essential to catching this unique species. Flounder are bottom feeders. So that aspect alone eliminates most of the water column, making it easier to begin your search.

By body design, flounder are not built for speed, something else to keep in mind when choosing baits and retrieves. Fishing bottom bouncing live bait rigs, slowly, is a proven tactic. Flounder feed by stealth under cover of their mottled camouflage skin that conceals them from being noticed by their prey.

During summer the rising water temperatures bring flounder into shallower water. Use that to your advantage on the low tide by exploring the exposed bottoms where flounder like to gather into schools. Remember that flounder are opportunistic feeders, not predators. Key areas are calm waters buffered from strong currents that provide refuge for baitfish.

Take advantage of low tide times to search for flounder areas. Deep holes surrounded by the exposed sandy flats on low tide are prime spots when the tide comes in. Bridges, edges of jetties or most any manmade structure that provides a current break are more ideal places to drop a live bait rig.

The “flicker rig,” a modified version of the standard fish-finder rig, is an all-around fish catcher for flounder. To make it, run the main line through an egg sinker. Tie one end of the line to a barrel swivel. Then make a leader on the opposite side of the swivel. Tie a two-foot section of line. Then add a spinner braced by a few red beads on each side. Complete the rig with a hook. You can add a float to the leader for shallow water fishing. By far, live bait is the best choice for attracting the slow moving, wary flounder.

What else is fun about flounder fishing in the summer, and a hands-down benefit of a JV 20 CC, is the end of summer migration. Flounder move into extremely shallow water to feed at night. For even more sporting fun try the nocturnal approach. You’ll need a spotlight and flounder gig to make the most of the trip.

Getting into flounder territory takes a boat that can run in the skinniest of water while handling bay chop. Traversing ultra-shallow flats and maneuvering turns in tight channels sum up the demands of a boat for flounder fishing.

The 20 JVX CC by Carolina Skiff gets you there in style, safety, functionality, and performance. With a length overall of 20 feet and a beam of 78 inches, this boat provides a great balance of functional size and performance. Weight overall is 1,230 pounds, and with a draft of about 4 inches, the 20 JVX CC is made for cruising the flats without the worry of running aground. A maximum horsepower rating of 90 H.P. makes the perfect setup for matching fuel economy with performance.

A lightweight hull and modified V-hull design combine for a boat that will carry more, go further and faster with less horsepower. That sums up the performance and economy features so important in a skiff.

The JVX Series provides excellent maneuverability and handling with the positive tracking keels. Patented splash guards provide the smooth, dry ride that Carolina Skiff has been known for after 30 years and counting in the business.

Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable, no-flexing hull that is completely wood free. You get peace of mind and years of enjoyment knowing that quality construction is a priority at Carolina Skiff.

Get even more peace of mind from the foam floatation used in the hull that exceeds U.S. Coast Guard requirements. Foam flotation exceeds Coast Guard requirements, providing positive flotation for shallow draft and quick-planning characteristics. Using more flotation than necessary also creates sound-deadening properties that make the ride smoother and quieter.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com