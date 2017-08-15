By

Summertime the Right Time for Red Drum

By Craig Lamb

Some say redfish; others say red drum. No matter where you live this powerful freight train of a saltwater species is among the most prized of all game fish.

A late summer beach vacation coincides with the best time for catching trophy reds. Jetties are prime locations and are easy for anglers to find. Use a depth finder to locate nearby drop-offs with steep inclines, from 5 up to 30 feet. Reds use the deep holes to hide, and ambush mullet washed across the shallow sides of the bottom.

Use a big, splashy topwater plug when the reds herd mullet against the jetty rocks. When they disappear switch to a Mirro-O-Lure or lipless crankbait like a Rat-L-Trap.

Your family wants beach time. Oblige them and yourself by looking out for reds on the beach. Keep a big, splashy topwater rigged and ready whenever your boat is beached. Big redfish will herd baitfish, such as mullet, and push them toward the shore. The presence of diving birds is always a good sign of redfish action.

In the Carolinas, red drum, as they are called, are targeted by anglers during the flood tide. That is when high waters push red drum shallow to feed on mud and flats that normally are dry. The abundance of nutrients and food is the draw, and so is the cover of Spartina Grass.

The fish are easy to spot with the tips of their tails wagging across the surface. Finding the fish is the easy part. The challenge is making precise presentations. Keeping the bait within the path of vision is key. Cast ahead of the fish—far enough to adjust the path toward the fish—without landing it too close to spook.

An ideal boat for hunting down redfish (or red drum) is the 218 DLV by Carolina Skiff. The boat is a standout because this rig combines the best features of two boats into one. Those are a bay boat for handling the chop, with a shallow draft, skiff-style boat that can take you into the skinny water where inshore fish feed.

This design gives anglers the better of both worlds. The 21 DLV provides access up into coastal rivers and even into shallower tidal creeks without worry. The modified Tri-V hull, wide beam and extremely shallow draft keep the boat from sliding in tight turns or even running aground on shallow runs.

The 218 DLV has a length overall of 20’ 10.” A wide beam spanning 98” provides stability and plenty of room for fishing. The boat weighs 1,773 pounds with a maximum weight capacity of 2,700 pounds. Rated for 150 horsepower, the 218 DLV can be rigged for power and fuel economy with today’s performance designed four-stroke outboards.

Step aboard the 218 DLV and you discover how Carolina Skiff designed this serious fishing rig for saltwater anglers, fishing shallow and deep. A wide open deck and cockpit allows plenty of elbow room for multiple anglers to cast, troll and fight fish. The front and rear casting decks offer abundant room for taking the stealth approach when casting to tailing reds in skinny water.

Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable, no-flexing hull that is completely wood free. You get peace of mind and years of enjoyment knowing that quality construction is a priority at Carolina Skiff.

Get even more peace of mind from the foam floatation used in the hull that exceeds U.S. Coast Guard requirements. Foam flotation exceeds Coast Guard requirements, providing positive flotation for shallow draft and quick-planning characteristics. Using more flotation than necessary also creates sound-deadening properties that make the ride smoother and quieter.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com