By

Sunshine, Miami, and Skeeter Boats

By Craig Lamb

Sunshine, warm weather, and boating go together, but where can you enjoy those pleasures in chilly February?

The answer is the 2018 Progressive Miami International Boat Show®, conveniently scheduled during President’s Day weekend, February 15-18. The venue is perfect at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, and the location at Biscayne Bay and Virginia Key makes the show ideal for boat test rides and shopping for a new boat.

Shake the winter blues and head to Miami to see the full lineup of updated bay fishing models by Skeeter Boats at booth A112.

The brand whose goal is engineering fishing boats like none other has done it again. Skeeter’s spirit of refining already innovative features and setting design trends for nearly 70 years is obvious in the new additions to the popular SX240, SX230 and SX2250 bay boats.

New details for the 2018 models include the Comfort Console, Deluxe Lean Post, and Lean Post Baitwell.

Expanding the space and use of a head console was the idea behind the Comfort Console. There is more to the Comfort Console than a comfy space for a potty break. You get two features dually important in a family-friendly bay boat: roomy changing station with plenty of space to safely and discreetly change clothes, and space for a portable toilet (sold separately).

Another unique element of the Comfort Console is the way the designers managed to add interior storage space around the console. In today’s world of wide-screen fish finders, radios, and other electronics needed to stay in the game, this means more space for batteries. More space also makes batteries, electronics, and wiring systems more accessible for maintenance behind the console. The Comfort Console even adds more seating space with the 35-quart Engel® Roto Molded High-Performance Cooler, featuring ice retention of up to 10 days. The Comfort Console is an optional accessory.

The Deluxe Lean Post stands up to the name and then some. The updated seat bench has a flip-up footrest, and dual flip-up bolsters for driver and passenger, creating comfortable options for sitting and standing. In the up position, the seating adds solid footing when standing to maneuver the boat. Folding armrests, grab handles, and pro series rod holders are more new features adding to the convenience of the console space. The Deluxe Lean Post is a standard feature.

Keeping live bait healthy all day long is a must, and Skeeter engineers have met that need with the design of the all new Lean Post Baitwell. With that change, anglers can keep more and larger bait equaling longer days on the water fishing, and less time netting bait. Skeeter didn’t hold back on fish care with the larger, 40-gallon, baitwell. It now features an additional circulation pump to keep water moving and oxygen flowing throughout the tank. Rounded corners also protect bait from harm and encourages them to swim in a natural, circular motion.

The SX230 is 23’ 6” in length with a beam of 101” and comes loaded with these standard features. Lowrance® Elite 12 Ti (dash), Seastar® Tilt Hydraulic Steering, vertical rod holders, a retractable boarding ladder and an aluminum frame trailer with swing out tongue make this the complete rig for inshore boating. The SX240, 24’, 1’ in length with a beam of 101”, includes the above features in a larger fishing platform.

The demo waters also make the perfect place to experience the performance and fishability of the SX2250. This rig is designed for making nimble, high speed turns in the backcountry or handling the chop out in the bay.

The SX2250 comes loaded with all of the standard features of the SX240, including the trailer. With the SX2250 you get the peace of mind that comes with the reliability of Skeeter, from the driveway to the water.

There will be plenty of boats to see and much to do. Visitors will be greeted by more than 1,300 boats on land and docked within 550-plus slips, including a deep-water basin for yachts. There’s a closed and open-air tented exhibit space for marine accessories, electronics, engines and apparel.

The show address is 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami. Water taxis, shuttle buses, and adequate parking for vehicles and boats will be available. Come check out all the latest and greatest Skeeter has to offer!

In the meantime, get your boat show fix at skeeterboats.com. You can request a brochure or download a catalog, build your dream rig, and get Skeeter Team merchandise to wear to the shows. Got a question? They’ve got answers at the Skeeter factory in Kilgore, Texas. Call (903) 984-0541, or find the nearest dealer here.

This document contains many of Skeeter’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only, and are not intended to be an endorsement.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com