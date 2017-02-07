By

Super Bowl LI’s Message: Patriotism

by Amy Lignor

There are some people waking up this morning completely stunned. Why? Because they shut the Super Bowl off after the third quarter. They knew what was “going to happen” and had to go to work today, so why bother staying up and watching the rest of what was going to be an obvious blow-out? Besides, they had been given some memorable commercials, a great country western singer ushering in the National Anthem, and a halftime show that was part Lady Gaga/part Spiderman.

The Falcons were ahead – way ahead – and no team had ever come back from more than a 10 point deficit in Super Bowl history, so the Lombardi Trophy was obviously going to find a home in Atlanta. What they forgot was that the Falcons were playing a team that included the partnership of a coach and QB who (whether they made a deal with the devil, one with God, or simply because they are the most talented in the NFL) still had a quarter to play. And, in the end, this team did the undoable; they came back, went into OT and met with a chorus of cheers as Brady and Belichick solidified themselves as the best QB/coach duo to ever set foot on Super Bowl turf.

There is a lot to take from this game. One that Patriot fans are savoring is the fact that Commissioner Goodell had to award the trophy to the team that he avoided when it came to presenting the AFC Championship award. The guy who tried to taint this QB’s image had to leave the stadium in Houston to a chorus of boos while Tom Brady (once again) was named the Super Bowl MVP. There is even the fact that for the 8th time, the man voted League MVP went on to lose the Super Bowl. (Sorry, Matt Ryan). But if you take the time to look at the Super Bowl presentation from a different angle, you will see that the ENTIRE night was devoted to one thing: patriot…ism.

It began with Johnny Cash’s incredible voice coming through the TV set as he brought back to life his song: “Ragged Old Flag.” It brought tears to the eyes as the lyrics addressed this country’s division – both political and social – wars, and the very real fact that the “red, white and blue” stood for something. And, no matter what or who is in the driver’s seat right now, that flag is still far more important and meaningful to all Americans than anyone who happens to be “preaching” in 2017.

Take the commercials. Even Anheuser-Busch dropped their beloved Clydesdales (which is something that everyone stays up to watch in order to see what Bud’s horses are doing this time around.) They kept the glorious horses in the proverbial barn as they ran a commercial spot entitled, “Born the Hard Way.” This ad spoke of an immigrant coming to this country – his passport being stamped – and his dream being realized as Anheuser combined with Busch to prove that the “American streets were once paved with gold.”

Airbnb produced a spot that was emotionally-charged, promoting diversity and tolerance when it came to everything from races to religions to genders. (#weaccept)

Audi produced an ad featuring a man and his daughter in a go-cart race, speaking about the fact that females should be supported; their self-worth should be realized so they can take on the world and never settle for less.

Coca-Cola brought back a commercial that originally came out in 2014. “America the Beautiful” was the soundtrack as the lyrics were sung alternately in English, Spanish, Keres, Tagalog, Hindi, Senegalese, French, and Hebrew. (Enough said.)

Even the NFL put together a spot called “Inside These Lines.” This was a dramatic look regarding the history of the NFL and how the sport came together, excluding no one from the game that became one based on talent, and not on skin color. At the conclusion, the lines being spoken about were transformed from the lines of the gridiron to the silhouette of the United States of America, where everyone is united and welcome.

Even the comical spots were about saving and supporting. The winner of the night came from Kia, and gave comedian Melissa McCarthy yet another chance to shine. She “Saved the Whales,” the trees, the rhinos, and even the ice caps as she went on her “Hero’s Journey.”

Then, consider the halftime spectacle. Lady Gaga was incredible. Not a surprise, considering the woman’s talent. What was a surprise was seeing her atop the roof of the stadium as Intel drones hovered above her head in the sky and lit up the night as they came together to create the American flag as Gaga belted out, “America the Beautiful.” She then threw herself into the stadium on cable wires and went into her plethora of hit songs that sent an energy through Houston and into the homes of billions across the globe. She was white hot and will go down as one of the best ever seen at the Super Bowl.

In the end, it seemed fitting that this game would lead into OT where the “red, white and blue” did the unthinkable and came back from a 25 point deficit to win their 5th Lombardi Trophy. And whether you are an angry Atlanta Falcons fan this morning or a Massachusetts native that holds their team dear to their hearts, it seemed that every great mind got together last night to make sure that Super Bowl LI was a tribute to America.

Congratulations to the New England Patriots.

Source: GIG News