The 10 Best, No, the 100 Best Films of 2016

by Kam Williams

Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Cream of the Cinematic Crop

10 Best Big Budget Films

1. La La Land

2. Hell or High Water

3. Deadpool

4. Lion

5. Manchester by the Sea

6. Fences

7. Nocturnal Animals

8. The Finest Hours

9. The Shallows

10. Ghostbusters

Big Budgets Honorable Mention

11. Loving

12. The Magnificent Seven

13. Arrival

14. The Accountant

15. X-Men: Apocalypse

16. Deepwater Horizon

17. The Witch

18. Hacksaw Ridge

19. Ben-Hur

20. The Birth of a Nation

21. Race

22. Snowden

23. Hidden Figures

24. Jackie

25. Lights Out

26. Money Monster

27. The Infiltrator

28. Free State of Jones

29. Triple 9

30. Sully

31. Barbershop: The Next Cut

32. Fantastic Beasts

33. Now You See Me 2

34. Eddie the Eagle

35. Southside with You

36. Jason Bourne

37. Miracles from Heaven

38. How to Be Single

39. London Has Fallen

40. Miles Ahead

41. Hands of Stone

42. Vigilante Diaries

43. Sausage Party

44. Queen of Katwe

45. The Legend of Tarzan

46. Boo! A Madea Halloween

47. Skiptrace

48. The Perfect Match

49. Criminal

50. Inferno

10 Best Independent & Foreign Films

1. Moonlight

2. Kicks

3. Elle

4. Morris from America

5. Burning Bodhi

6. Sweaty Betty

7. Captain Fantastic

8. Little Men

9. In Order of Disappearance

10. No Pay, Nudity

Independent & Foreign Films Honorable Mention

11. I, Daniel Blake

12. Yosemite

13. Of Mind and Music

14. Dough

15. Destination Planet Negro

16. The Hunt for Wilder People

17. A Beautiful Now

18. White Lies

19. Monster Hunt

20. The Fits

21. Believe

22. Before I Do

23. The Fight Within

24. The Bounce Back

25. The Love Witch

10 Best Documentaries

1 13th

2. O.J.: Made in America

3. Weiner

4. Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words

5. Requiem for the American Dream

6. I Am Not Your Negro

7. Newtown

8. Can We Take a Joke?

9. Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

10. Cameraperson

Documentaries Honorable Mention

11. At All Costs

12. Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise

13. The Brainwashing of My Dad

14. They Will Have to Kill Us First

15. The Wake of Vanport

16. Queen Mimi

17. Dispatches from the Gulf

18. When Justice Isn’t Just

19. Hockney

20. Look at Us Now, Mother!

21. Presenting Princess Shaw

22. Dark Horse

23. Kevin Hart: What Now?

24. Do Not Resist

25. Hollywood Beauty Salon

