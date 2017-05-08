The 30th Bruce Museum Gala, May 13

By

Date: May 13, 2017

Time: 6:00 pm

The 30th Bruce Museum Gala (formerly the Renaissance Ball) will honor Homer and Coverly Rees and Bill and Fran Deutsch for their extensive commitment, leadership and spirited generosity on Saturday, May 13, at Greenwich Country Club. The Gala, co-chaired by Darby Cartun and Melissa Levin, will be a Pop-inspired evening featuring the NYC-based band “On the Move” and décor conceived by Carolyn Dempsey Design. There will be both a silent and live auction, including works of art, travel experiences and other unique experiences. The live auction will be conducted by August Uribe, Deputy Chairman, Americas, Phillips.

To purchase tickets online, go to http://brucegala2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, or to receive an invitation to the Gala, please contact: Lindsay Saltz, lsaltz@brucemuseum.org or 203-413-6761.

Bruce Museum

1 Museum Drive

Greenwich, CT 06830-7157

203-869-0376

info@brucemuseum.org

https://brucemuseum.org/