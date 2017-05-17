By

The Best Car Investments of 2017…So Far

by Amy Lignor

When the automobile industry ushered in its ‘best’ with the New Year, the rankings were released by U.S. News & World Reports, as well as other critics out there. And some have most definitely lived up to the hype. As we get ready to place the first half of 2017 behind us, and more and more buyers are looking to invest in a new automobile, it’s time to review what can arguably be called the most efficient autos with the safest technology features ever produced.

Beginning in the most popular category – midsize automobiles – the 2017 Honda Accord is among one of the best. For decades this car has held a high-quality reputation among other sedans out there. Now, a Sport SE trim has added to the visual appeal, as well as advanced updates that make this a comfortable ride and allows the owner to save money on fuel because of its excellent CVT transmission. Add in a dual-screen information/entertainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and you have a wonderful investment.

Staying in the midsize category, Chevy has done well with the Malibu. A nine-speed auto transmission and a choice of engines that include the 1.5 liter (36 mpg on the highway/27 mpg in the city) and the 250-horsepower 2.0 liter gives buyers a great line-up. Not to mention, a spacious interior, comfortable, roomy seats and the Chevrolet MyLink information/entertainment system is provided.

But it is Hyundai’s Sonata that earned the No.1 ranking from U.S. News at the beginning of the New Year and has yet to let anyone down. Cabin and trunk space is huge when it comes to this comfortable ride that offers a slew of features. Among these are smart tech for accessing all that space, like the hands-free power trunk, and upfront tech that includes the BlueLink system.

If you’re looking at purchasing a large vehicle, the 2017 Maxima has kept its high ranking among them all. The interior is pure luxury, the entertainment system is top-of-the-line, and the 300 horsepower V6 engine provides the owner with 30 mpg when it comes to heading out on the highway.

Buick can also claim a hit in the large car arena with the 2017 LaCrosse. This is one of those rides that was completely altered. The old, tired look is gone (which all the commercials tell you.) This car is now sleek, stream-lined and modern, with a 310-horsepower V6 engine giving 31 mpg on the highway, while also providing the driver with intuitive safety features and customized screens in the interior.

For those searching for a compact vehicle, the Kia Forte has also received a ‘face-lift’ for 2017 and people are enjoying the new look. Kia also adapted the car with safety features like autonomous braking and adaptive cruise control – two things that are normally found in larger automobiles. Buyers and critics have been admiring the interior that gives the ‘look’ of a European luxury car with easy-to-use touch-screen systems for information and entertainment purposes.

Also proving to be a fantastic compact car of 2017 is the Volkswagen GTI. A lot of fun, this Sport model has a turbocharged engine that brings up to 220-horsepower. Because of the hatchback layout, there is cargo room and comfortable rear seat space, with the driver and passenger also getting extremely well-crafted seating to enjoy the ride.

Jumping into the high-ranked compact car arena is Mazda with the Mazda3. Extremely fun to drive, the handling of this car is perfect and offers excitement and adventure with great fuel economy that comes in at 37 mpg on the highway. Ergonomic, a floating center stack screen is just one part of the upscale interior.

Last, but not least, the subcompact car category has seen the Honda Fit become the hands-down winner. Giving the owner extremely good fuel economy with 40 mpg on the highway, this small car has an intricate, versatile interior that provides multiple seating configurations and ample cargo space with the rear seat folded.

So no matter what category you are looking into, make sure to research these great names before spending that hard-earned cash. And always make sure to drive safe.

Original Source: Baret News