The Great American Citizenship Quiz
Newly Revised and Updated
By Solomon M. Skolnick
How well do you know the history of the United States? Do you believe, without a doubt, that you are capable of passing the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization test? Fair warning, there will be a quiz. For the past decade alone, the USCIS has welcomed more than 6.6 million naturalized citizens into the United States. Each of these naturalized citizens were asked to answer up to ten of a potential one hundred questions in order to become an American. THE GREAT AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP QUIZ (Bloomsbury; on-sale: September 5, 2017; ISBN: 978-1-635-57015-1; $16 trade paperback; 170 pages) by Solomon M. Skolnick provides the complete USCIS test with added background material, text of the original documents, as well as quizzes, and other fun facts about our government and society, which have now thrived for more than two centuries.
Filled with hundreds of intriguing stories, quotes, and facts behind the answers, THE GREAT AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP QUIZ reflects the USCIS test’s emphasis on identifying and teaching basic American ideas, values, rights, and responsibilities. Including appendices with the entire texts of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and amendments, and the Emancipation Proclamation, THE GREAT AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP QUIZ is essential reading for anyone aspiring to citizenship, and a vital pocket history Americans of all ages.
*Now for the promised quiz:
- How many amendments does the Constitution have?
- What is freedom of religion?
- What is the economic system in the United States?
- If both the president and the vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president?
- Who is the Chief Justice of the United States?
- Who lived in America before the Europeans arrived?
- When was the Constitution written?
- Who was the president during WWI?
- Before he was president, Eisenhower was a general. What war was he in?
- Name one of the two longest rivers in the United States.
Did you pass? Feel free to email Rayshma.Arjune@Bloomsbury.com your results or inquire about the answers.
About the Author:
Solomon M. Skolnick’s work has appeared in the New York Times and many other publications, and includes Simple Gifts: The Shaker Song.
THE GREAT AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP QUIZ
By Solomon M. Skolnick
Bloomsbury
On-sale: September 5, 2017 | ISBN: 978-1-63557-015-1
$16.00 trade paperback | 170 pages
For more information please contact:
Rayshma Arjune | Publicity
Rayshma.Arjune@Bloomsbury.com | 212-419-5361
Source: Baret News