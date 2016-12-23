The J House Greenwich New Year’s Eve Party, December 31

By

Date: December 31, 2016

Time: All Day

To bid farewell to 2016, The J House Greenwich is offering up an exclusive New Year’s Eve Party in its spacious, modern ballroom. Ring in the New Year on Saturday, December 31st with Billy and The Showmen. http://www.billyandtheshowmen.com – an 11-piece band, a disco ball, a champagne toast, and a night to remember.

Throughout these festive months, The J House Greenwich is also offering a special holiday package: Book three consecutive nights from now until the end of the year, and receive a $75. Hotel gift card to the spa and/or restaurant.

About The J House Greenwich

The J House Greenwich, a boutique hotel located in the Riverside section of Greenwich, Connecticut, is an ideal hotel destination for business or leisure travelers. Its event spaces are perfect for conferences and off-site meetings, as well as social events like weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, anniversaries, and birthdays. The J House offers 86 high-tech guest rooms and suites featuring: Apple iPads, deluxe mirror televisions, wireless internet, and many other amenities.

For more information visit, www.jhousegreenwich.com.

The J House

1114 E Putnam Ave

Riverside, CT 06878

203-698-6980

http://www.jhousegreenwich.com/