The Smartest Cities Will “Look to the Skies” for a Wireless Network

By Amy Lignor

Creating and building a wireless network designed to provide access for quicker, easier, and cost-efficient service for remote areas is vital, it is also important to note that when it comes to the internet operating in huge cities, all of the same network qualities are needed as well. Airborne Wireless Network recognizes this need and can serve this demand.

There are many things all consumers should be aware of regarding today’s internet service. Especially since they have to deal with the service, issues and connectivity problems on a daily basis. In fact, over 85 percent of the U.S. population access the Internet and online usage increases among all demographic groups continuously. It was only a year ago that the U.S. was one of the largest online markets in the world, with nearly 290 million internet users. The United States is also one of the highest-ranked countries in terms of internet freedom (*ranking 4th in the Freedom House Index). The demand in the U.S. for reliable internet service is high and growing.

It is a fact, major cities using the vast majority of bandwidth, are already processing so much information that an overload is bound to occur. In the recent past, everyone was thrilled with the concept of free public Wi-Fi. Cities and businesses were collaborating to advertise in busy areas and downtown districts as well. The outlook for public Wi-Fi appeared to be a wireless “paradise”.

Unfortunately, the reality soon set in that the idea of an “easily accessible” wireless network at all times would be almost impossible to maintain with the massive volume of users leading to hubs and satellites unable to deliver the load. Plus, providers needed to think about how to deal with the new security concerns, increasing data demands and the high cost of building networks that would consistently deliver Wi-Fi service in major cities with millions of consumers vying to get on the Internet around the clock.

Cities are competing each and every day to become technological hubs. The future is digital with the internet being a key for growth, city expansion, employment and more. Many service providers with various ideas and systems of high-speed Internet (i.e., Google Fiber, and others) actually had to halt their planned expansion because of the cost and time required to lay miles of cable to support this tech onslaught preventing service and city growth. However, Airborne Wireless Network has now come to the forefront with an idea that is not only realistic but able to deliver the Wi-Fi service consumers and “Smart Cities” demand effectively and efficiently to solve these issues.

Airborne Wireless Network is developing a “fully meshed network” for WiFi and it does not require laying miles of cable. While current technologies only allow for a “single path” solution for WiFi connectivity, with cable or satellite signal from a single source, AWN will put into place a network using airplanes as the source to connect users to the Internet. This plan, with multiple paths of connectivity, will deliver a more reliable service since it does not rely on a single signal source but multiple paths plus prevent ‘broadband” overload in major cities. Plus, the cost to implement, upgrade and maintain the network is far less expensive than cable and satellites.

Airborne Wireless Network’s concept is simple and effective. By utilizing the thousands of airplanes traveling worldwide every day, there is a literal “Super Highway” in the sky just waiting to be accessed. This fully-meshed network will provide signals to come in from multiple directions and allow the signals to be routed around any obstructions which is completely unable to be done on the ground. Real-time connectivity is always maintained because the signal never has to be halted by events, consumer volume or even bad weather.

Thanks to the Internet, the world is more connected than ever before. The key is to make sure the WiFi service from the largest city to the most remote area can be maintained and grow to meet the demands of today’s broadband needs as well as the future.

The growing broadband demand can be met with Airborne Wireless Network’s forward-thinking approach and innovative solution developing a “Super Highway” in the sky. Everyone will benefit. Cities, in competition to become “technological hubs” will be able to meet the needs of all residents, businesses, and companies to unleash their economic future.

