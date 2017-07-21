By

This Summer the RV Gets an A+

by Amy Lignor

When it comes to summer vacation (and vacation plans for the fall, by the way) it is a fact that almost *80% of Americans are planning to get in their RVs and hit the highways for a road trip in 2017. (*Statistics provided from AAA). No, it’s not just those who love to camp, or hunt, or fish, or be a part of the Great Outdoors – choosing the RV comes from low gas prices, great weather, and being provided with some of the coolest places on the map to visit.

Hitting the road is part of American freedom, in a way. By living in your own ‘motel,’ you experience an easier ride, so to speak, than other travelers: Taking any road you want, traveling anywhere you wish to go, not having to worry about plane rides and delays, not having to pay big money at restaurants, because you’re able to eat inside your own RV ‘motel,’ and the list goes on. You also experience more fun by putting together a plan that allows you to hit as many tourist destinations as you want.

Recently, AAA, and other travel sites, have put together their own lists when it comes to the perfect places for RVers to go and take a gander at. These are places most researched on the Internet, as well as places that some may not even know about but that are perfect for the RV traveler.

We begin with…an island. The KOA Campground on South Padre Island is awesome. A long barrier island situated in the Gulf of Mexico, there are miles of beaches and other campgrounds that are incredible for the RV. Just think, you’re between Padre Island National Seashore and Port Isabel, which means you have all the time in the world to enjoy your ‘motel on wheels’ as you soak in the sun.

Ahhh…Florida. Key West, as most people know, is the ultimate vacation spot. Here is the end of the line when it comes to the U.S. of A., offering the most stunning sunsets and most delicious drinks in all the land. Being the very last town to hit in the long chain of islands that stretch into the Gulf, the campgrounds are just waiting for your RV to arrive so that you and the family can fish, snorkel, or just sit back and enjoy those drinks as you watch the fiery sun set.

A completely different view, but the same sort of awesomeness when it comes to vacationing in the RV, can be found at Horse Thief Lake in South Dakota. Yes, Mount Rushmore is the big money-maker up there for tourists, but Horse Thief Lake is ‘the’ spot for the perfect camping experience. The trails all around are inspiring, and investigating the Black Hills National Forest before returning to the RV every evening is something that will live in the memory banks for all time.

In southern Oregon, RVers have talked about the spectacular views around Crater Lake, which is a lake filled only with rainwater and snow that goes down 1,900 feet. Many RV parks are there to choose from, and heading out there to enjoy this deepest lake in the U.S. is the perfect choice if you want to bike, boat, swim and more.

We all know that RVers love Yellowstone, as well, and love to park their ‘motel’ in order to sit in this magnificent area and witness everything from Old Faithful spewing to the most amazing array of wildlife imaginable. But there are also other spots you may not know about.

Looking for a true historical journey in the RV? Well, then look no further than Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. Stretching over 300+ acres, you are talking about exploring the past in your RV. Driving and walking, you will become a part of the 18th century as you explore hundreds of buildings and shops that have been reconstructed on their original foundations. This is one trip so cool that both adults and kids will find history to be a whole lot of fun!

If wanting to visit the West, Arches National Park in Utah is one that RVers will enjoy. Instead of historical buildings, you will discover 2,000 natural sandstone arches set among other incredible rock formations. Millions of years of geologic history can be found here, and while sitting outside the RV having dinner, watching the textures and colors of the desert all come together makes for the most incredible sights to witness.

Last, but certainly not least, if you’re an RVer looking to plan something for the cooler days of autumn, heading over the highways and roads of the small towns and historic locales located in the Northeast United States is absolutely perfect. Here is ‘the’ area that must be visited at least once in order to be a part of the incredible fall foliage season. Beginning in September in the northern regions and ending in early November in the southern locations of the Northeast, a fall foliage RV tour is a ‘bucket list’ must.

So forget those long lines at ticket counters and the uncomfortable beds in those hotel rooms. RVing is a national pastime that has once again become uber-popular with travelers and should be enjoyed!

Source: Baret News