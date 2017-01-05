By

This Year’s Fashion: Say Goodbye to Romance & Hello to Power

by Amy Lignor

The runway models have done the walks, showing everyone the trends and hottest looks for 2017. Oddly enough, when it came to a great many European shows, the “in” color they focused on for this year was…pink.

Many will say “ugh” or roll their eyes when reading that statement, but it’s true. Even though America proclaimed that green will be the color of 2017, the fashions shown on the runways were most definitely on the side of “bubblegum.” From Valentino to Gucci, models wore rose-hued designs that included everything from pocketbooks to jewelry to feminine suits for the workplace. In other words, if you choose to shy away from green, pink will be found everywhere.

But what else is on “top” and in the “it” column when it comes to fashion? Well…the world seems to be headed to the activist in all of us – those who stand up and fight. Designers have created tops that are covered with empowering messages. Feminists are in, and will not only be able to say what they feel and think but also wear their ethics and morals on their sleeves…literally.

Although clothing is going to be loud and clear this year, when it comes to bags, being chic is all about keeping the hands free and carrying only mini purses that are just big enough to hold that beloved cell phone that no one seems able to put down for ten seconds at a time. In other words, your best technological friend will be taken care of in style – by everyone from Valentino to Dior – but your hands will be free to wave in the air as you shout your ‘battle cry’ and stand up for liberty and justice.

The soft-colored fabrics – romantic hues that were truly feminine for the past few years – are also fading out. This time around those big, bold stripes are back on everything from knit dresses to oversize (and still unattractive) shirts and sweaters. Perhaps more room is necessary, considering everyone will be wearing that activist t-shirt underneath.

Shoes, which is still the number one category for the female persuasion, are also not going to be demure. Although the trend of the six-inch spike heel has faded out, sneakers are also not the staple they once were. This season designers are going for new heights and offering platform shoes. Bigger/wider heels placed onto a sandal or even a loafer will be all the rage. So although you don’t have to teeter on those spike heels, you will be “raised” above the crowd, towering over those sneaker lovers who are never going to change their minds that flatter is better.

Jewelry companies have always loved bold trends, but for the past few years the beauty of thin gold, small stones – with a more romantic feel – have been the ‘in’ thing to wear. This season, however, loud and clear/big and bold is back in the limelight. The earrings ranging from hoops to dangling spikes that go past the shoulder blades are back. What you saw in the eighties – those feathers that people wore that fell from the ear and blended in with the hair have also reappeared on the runways.

But the eighties revival will not only be seen in jewelry. When it comes to clothing, big shoulders are the staple of fashion lines being presented by many designers. Remember the TV show Dynasty? Those women had shoulders football players would kill to own. This year, women will be trading in those off-the-shoulder romantic silhouettes they’ve been so head-over-heels in love with, for tops and dresses sporting voluminous sleeves and architectural shoulder pads. In other words, when they scream that ‘battle cry’ and fight for the rights of one and all, their clothing will also make a strong, powerful statement.

Odd…2017 may just go down in history as being the one and only year ‘pink’ and ‘powerful’ were ever part of the same fashion line.