Tidewater 1910 Bay Max ready for Bay, Shallow Water

By Craig Lamb

Combine the ride, handling, and performance of a bay boat with a rig ideal for fishing in shallow water, and you get the Tidewater 1910 Bay Max.

Shallow water draft and Tidewater’s unique Carolina Flair hull design make the 1910 Bay Max a best of two worlds boat for coastal anglers.

The 1910 Bay Max has length overall of 19’ 2” with a draft of about 10 inches. The boat is rated for a maximum 150 horsepower, although you can get optimum performance and fuel economy with 115 horses at the transom. A fuel capacity of 56 gallons makes long runs easy while setting a balance of weight for shallow water performance.

Most of all, the 1910 Bay Max provides the most value and affordability in a 19-foot class bay boat. Dual casting decks, a wide range of live well options, hydraulic steering, and abundant gunwale rod storage are standard features.

A bay boat stacked with fishing features makes customizing the 1910 Bay Max a must to fit the needs of the coastal angler. Tidewater delivers with a long list of available options. Choose between three value packages starting with a compass and swim platform (Package 1). Add raw water wash down (Package 2) and dual batteries (Package 3) that combine the features of the other packages.

To those packages, you can customize the 1910 Bay Max even more with luxury features setting the boat apart from the rest. Bow casting chairs, Bimini Top, LED interior lighting packages, Garmin electronics and trolling motors are available.

Best of all, the accessories are installed by skilled technicians at the Tidewater factory in Lexington, S.C.

Tidewater Boats are designed with distinctive Carolina Flair, setting up the dry ride, to direct waves away from the hull using reverse chines. Tidewater likes to appropriately call that feature the Dry Chine Ride.

Carolina Flair and the Dry Chine Ride are enhanced by another feature adding to the smooth, dry ride. The Corrugated Grid Stringer Vertebra absorbs the shock of waves against the hull in choppy water. Filled with foam to reduce noise and vibration, the stringer system works like a human skeleton to create a rigid, unified construction that tightly secures all of the internal parts. Those include fuel tanks, consoles, seating and storage compartments that are fastened to the stringer system. To ensure a solid, tight fit, every stringer system is customized for each Tidewater model.

Another defining Tidewater feature is the Spray Relief Point. That is the point of impact on the hull deflecting water away from the boat. Multiple SRP areas enhance the characteristic dry ride of the Tidewater.

Composite construction, foam filled hulls, cored decks and gunwales plus much more quality design, materials and construction are extras that come with the price of a Tidewater.

By taking extra steps not found in most brands, Tidewater has the confidence in providing owners a 10-year, transferable warranty that covers the hull.

Tidewater stays close to it’s saltwater roots with the manufacturing facility located in Lexington, S.C. Find out more about the complete lineup of models, find a Tidewater dealer at tidewaterboats.com. Visit the growing community of Tidewater owners on Facebook at Tidewater Boats LLC.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com