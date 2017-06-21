By

Tidewater 230 LXF Combines Luxury, Family Friendly Features

By Craig Lamb

Are you looking for a family friendly, center console fishing rig in the 23-foot class? Your search is over with the 230 LXF from Tidewater Boats.

The all-new 230 LXF has a centerline of 23’ with a wide beam spanning 8’ 10.” The boat weighs 3,200 pounds and has a fuel capacity of 95 gallons for peace of mind on long trips. Best balance of performance and fuel economy is with a 250 horsepower outboard, with a maximum rating of 300 h.p.

This beauty is decked out from bow to stern with the luxury that defines all Tidewater models. Comfortable, plush upholstery, family friendly cushioned bow seating, and a large transom door are just a few of the luxury features.

What else makes the 230 LXF a standout in its class is the attention to detail made by the designers. When it comes time to rig up for a fishing trip, the 230 LXF delivers with many standard features, all made from high-quality materials. You get a boat with good looks and features that make moving about the cabin easier, safer and more convenient for the angler.

LED lighting in the 30-gallon aerated live wells with insulation for those and the fish box keep bait and catches cooler all day long. Vertical and recessed rod holders made of stainless steel keep rigs at the ready when it comes time to cast.

Tidewater owners appreciate the choices of options to create the perfect boat to fit their needs. The list of options is long for the 230 LXF. For convenience, you can add a Porta Potty, pump out head, raw water washdown, ski pole and more. T-Tops, Taco Outriggers, Garmin electronics, on board 12-24 volt charging system and hydraulic steering upgrades are just a few of the fishing options.

Family friendly features also mean peace of mind in design and quality construction of all Tidewater Boats.

Top off the above features with foam floatation, all composite, no wood construction and a hand-laid fiberglass boat, and you get the most reliable, dependable boat in its class.

Tidewater Boats are designed with distinctive Carolina Flair, setting up the dry ride, to direct waves away from the hull using reverse chines. Tidewater likes to appropriately call that feature the Dry Chine Ride.

The 230 LXF delivers everything and more in a 23-foot class boat with a family-friendly design, luxury appointments, and peace of mind from Tidewater’s commitment to build the most dependable, reliable and safe saltwater boat available. Visit Tidewater Boats Today for Adventure of a Lifetime

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com