Top Five Florida Resorts Catering to Do it Yourself Boaters

By Ted Lund

Summertime is adventure time for families that want to boat and fish together, and there is no better way to do that than find a resort that caters to do it yourself boaters and anglers. And no place has options like Florida.

But before the family can set sail for adventure, you need to find the right boat. One of the best on the water is the Sea Chaser Hybrid Fish and Cruise (HFC) series from Carolina Skiff. One of the leading manufacturers of family-friendly boats for more than 30 years, Boating enthusiast know that a Carolina Skiff is the most durable, versatile, stable and economical boat on the planet. They’ve maintained their reputation for fit and finish for nearly three decades, delivering the most in value, quality and style.

The Sea Chaser HFC is available in three sizes; 20-, 22- and 24 feet in length. All three are multi-functional boats loaded with more standard features than any other manufacturer, including heavy duty, stainless steel fold down cleats, under gunwale LED lighting, stainless steel anchor chocks, windless ready anchor storage, an in floor,fully-insulated lockable fish box, built in lifting eye, LED- illuminated stainless steel cup holders, a tilt steering wheel, digital CommandLink controls and much more. And that doesn’t even begin to take into account custom options like t-tops, upholstery, trolling motors and more.

And just the more than 60 models produced by Carolina Skiff, each HFC features 100% composite, wood-free construction, so your Carolina Skiff will be around to provide years of family enjoyment.

But now that you’ve made the right choice, let’s take a look at five of the top DIY boating and fishing resorts in Florida.

Weston Resort and Marina, Key West Florida

No place compares to the Florida Keys, and Key West is the crown jewel. Having produced more world records than any other fishing town, Key West is home to the Weston Resort and Marina, located right next to historical Mallory Square and features 37 slips for daily and overnight dockage. In addition to some of the best hotel suites on the island, other amenities include a pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center and several bars and restaurants. All the excitement and adventure Key West has to offer is yours the moment you step of your Carolina Skiff HFC. Enjoy a front row seat as Key West night life begins at the Westin pier, famous for its sunset celebration. Then hit Duval Street — just a few steps away — to enjoy the popular bars, galleries, museums, and boutiques. www.westinkeywestresort.com

Faro Blanco Resort and Marina, Marathon, Florida

Just a little further up the Keys, you’ll find the iconic Faro Blanco Resort and Marina with its world-famous lighthouse. Faro Blanco is a marina that is “off the charts,” featuring a newly rebuilt Gulfside facility with 74 state-of-the-art slips offering DIY boaters easy access to the Atlantic through the famous Seven Mile Bridge. Boaters will find everything they need to make this the trip of a lifetime, ranging from state-of-the-art docks, fuel service, pump out, 24-hour security, marine concierge services, wireless internet, marine store, pool & and fitness center and first-class room accommodations. It’s the perfect jumping off point for a family of DIY explorers. www.faroblancoresort.com

Gilbert’s, Key Largo, Florida

At the top of the Florida Keys, just a short run from Biscayne Bay, you’ll find a hidden gem in Gilbert’s at Key Largo. It’s authentic Key’s charm makes it the perfect place to kick back, relax and do as much — or as little — as you like. Gilbert’s features newly renovated waterfront rooms featuring Flat-screen TVs, Refrigerators, microwaves, free wi-fi and a free continental breakfast for registered guests. The marina features more than 30 slips for daily, weekly and monthly dockage. And don’t forget about boat drinks at the Tiki Bar! http://www.gilbertsresort.com/index.php

River Palm Cottages, Jensen Beach, Florida

Owned by world-record holder Rufus Wakeman, River Palm Cottages is the perfect place to settle down for several days of fun on the water — and fishing. This lush, tropical resort only features 7 in-water slips available for registered guests — but it’s the ultimate small boat DIY escape.

The pet-friendly grounds at River Palm Cottages & Fish Camp are planted with lush tropical palms and native plants. You’ll find hammocks hanging in the trees for your enjoyment and relaxation. There are exotic tropical plants such as the “Lobster Claw” Heliconia as well as the “white and orange bird of paradise.”

Just a short drive or bicycle peddle from River Palm, historic Jensen Beach offers all types of vacation fun. Ocean beaches, golf, tennis, shopping, windsurfing, jet skiing, kayaking, and boat rentals. For fishermen needing tackle, there are several bait and tackle shops just around the corner. Guided tours are available that include bird watching, ecotours, river cruises and of course river and ocean fishing. http://www.riverpalmcottages.com/index.htm

Sebastian Inlet State Park, Sebastian, Florida

Located on State Road A1A, 15 miles south of Melbourne Beach, Sebastian Inlet is one of the premier saltwater fishing spots on Florida’s east coast. This park is a favorite for anglers nationwide for catching snook, redfish, bluefish and Spanish mackerel in the inlet, between the jetties. Surfing is also a popular recreation, and several major competitions are held here every year. Two museums provide a history of the area. The McLarty Treasure Museum features the history of the 1715 Spanish treasure fleet; the Sebastian Fishing Museum tells the history of the area’s fishing industry. Three miles of beautiful beaches provide opportunities for swimming, scuba diving, snorkeling, shelling, and sunbathing. Canoeing and kayaking in the Indian River Lagoon are also favorite pastimes. Visitors can relax with a stroll down the mile-long Hammock Trail. Waterfront pavilions and picnic areas are great for family outings. A campground for RV’s and tent campers is available along with a boat ramp.

So regardless of which Sea Chaser HFC you choose, there’s plenty of adventure waiting for you on the water. It just takes that first step to start enjoying the Skiff Life.

For more than 30 years, Carolina Skiff has been a world leader in manufacturing fun, family-friendly, dependable boats. The company manufacturers more than 60 models of boats under the Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser, and Fun Chaser Brands. To learn more about the HFC series of skiffs or to find a dealer near you, visit www.carolinaskiff.com.

