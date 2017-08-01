You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for August 1, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for August 1, 2017

by Kam Williams

Going in Style [Broke Geezers Pull Bank Heist]

The Lovers [Can This Marriage Be Saved Saga]

Sleight [Orphaned Street Magician Turns to Drug Dealing]

Colossal [Party Girl Miraculously Controls Monster Wrecking Korea]

Crashing [The Complete First Season]

Big Little Lies [An HBO Limited Series]

A Quiet Passion [Emily Dickinson Biopic]

Opening Night [Stage Manager Struggles to Save Broadway Musical]

The Legend of Ben Hall [Western about Outlaws on the Run]

Cop and a Half: New Recruit [Unlikely Police Partners Comedy]

Honorable Mention

Fortitude [Season 2]

The Ottoman Lieutenant [World War I Love Story]

The Circle [Corporate Ethics Thriller]

