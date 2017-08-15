You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for August 15, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for August 15, 2017

August 14, 2017 By

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for August 15, 2017

Bluebeard, Honorable Mention, The Blacklist: Season Four, Top Ten, DVD List, August 14

Everything, Everything [Bubble Girl Courted by Boy Next-Door]
Bluebeard [South Korean Suspense Thriller]

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 10 [Police Drama Set in Toronto in the Gay Nineties]

Alien: Covenant [Ridley Scott Returns to Direct Storied Sci-Fi Series]

Britney Ever After [Britney Spears Biopic]

Mickey and the Roadster Racers [Start Your Engines]

Hickok [Legendary Wild Bill Hickok Western]

Baby Steps [Gay Asian Coming Out Dramedy] 

Digimon Adventure Tri: Determination [Dubbed Version of Popular Anime Movie]

How to Be a Latin Lover [Jilted Gigolo Seduces Wealthy Widow]

Honorable Mention

The Blacklist: Season Four [Crime Thriller TV Series]

Revolting Rhymes [Based on Classic Tales by Roald Dahl]

Once upon a Time in Venice [Purloined Pooch Whodunit]

