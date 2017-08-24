You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for August 22, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for August 22, 2017

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for August 22, 2017

Nova: Poisoned Water [Flint, Michigan Expose’]

Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2 [Marvel Comics Superheroes Sequel]

Supergirl: Season 2 [Woman of Steel Battles a New Set of Super-Villains]

Lucifer: Season 2 [Devil Fights Crime on Hot Streets of L.A.]

800 Words: Season 2, Part 2 [Aussie-Kiwi Family Dramedy]

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Four [Squad Rolling Deep]

Dominion Creek: Series 2 [Love, Betrayal, Greed and Gold]

Shimmer and Shine [Magical Pets of Zahramay Falls]

The Great British Baking Show: Season 4 [Amateur Chef Competition]

Kill Switch [Worlds Will Collide]

