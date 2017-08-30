You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for August 29, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for August 29, 2017

August 29, 2017 By
 
This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

                                        

Top Ten DVD List for August 29, 2017 

top ten, DVD List, August, Born in China, Grey's Anatomy: Season 13, movies

                     

Born in China [Panda Doc Narrated by John Krasinski]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XWBNBL9/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 [Surgical Physicians at Mythical Seattle Hospital]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074P64CF1/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack [6th Installment in Cheerleading Series]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072131DZH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Delicious: Series 1 [A Scandal in Every Bite]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06ZZNJPJ1/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Evil in Us [An Intense Ride into Madness]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01JS45Y9K/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Black Sails: Season Four [Thrilling Treasure Island Prequel]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071GW3JJP/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Ireland’s Wild Coast [Spectacular Wonders from Eagles to Whales]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07235M4JB/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Baywatch [Unlikely-Buddies Beach Comedy]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0725W7CQQ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Clarity [What Price Is Your Child’s Life Worth?]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0751PS996/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Killing Hasselhoff [Celebrity Death Pool Comedy]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073VP7JWZ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

 

 Source:  BaretNewsWire.com

 

Please follow and like us:
Filed Under: Entertainment Tagged With: , , , , ,