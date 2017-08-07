You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for August 8, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for August 8, 2017

August 7, 2017 By

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for August 8, 2017

DVD Releases, August 8, I Am Battle Comic, Kate & Mim-Mim: Super Kate, I Am the Blues, Kam Williams

 

I Am Battle Comic [Standup Comics Entertain Troops Overseas]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071HV6MZ5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

I Am the Blues [Blues Legends Retrospective]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071FHSZXR/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Snatched [Mother-Daughter Vacation Nightmare]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06ZXY47D3/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Room on the Broom [Enchanting Children’s Tale about Witch’s Trip]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01KWM3L1K/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Exception: The Kaiser’s Last Kiss [World War II Suspense Thriller]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071WTB7FH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Frontline: Bannon’s War [Trump Advisor Agenda Expose’]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071CKZ18K/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword [Visual F/X Variation on the Classic Tale]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071J8Y6CP/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Diary of a Wimpy Kid  The Long Haul [Family Road Trip from Hell]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071JT3QQ5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Dinner [Well-Connected Parents Conspire to Cover Up Kids’ Crime]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071WTCM7J/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Kung Fu Yoga [Jackie Chan Slapstick Comedy]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072BXYZKT/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

Phoenix Forgotten [Fact-Based UFO Sighting Saga]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071JB2927/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Kate & Mim-Mim: Super Kate [4 Fun-Filled Adventures in Mimiloo]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06VVNXDG7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

 

 

Source:  Baret News

 

Please follow and like us:
Filed Under: Entertainment Tagged With: , , , , , ,