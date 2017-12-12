This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for December 12, 2017
Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season [Winter Is Here]
All Saints [Based on a Powerful True Story]
Architects of Denial [Genocide Denied Is Genocide Continued]
Home Again [Starting Over Is Not for Beginners]
Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe [Escape from Nazi Germany Drama]
Bad Lucky Goat [Plus Bonus Short Film “Miss World”]
Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience [Special Edition]
Wolf Warrior 2 [Bigger and Badder Action-Packed Sequel]
Victoria & Abdul [An Extraordinary Story of a Queen and Her New BFF]
Nova: Secrets of the Shining Knight [How Armor Was Manufactured]
Honorable Mention
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [The Final Chapters]
The Pulitzer at 100 [Documentary Celebrating the Award’s Centenary]
