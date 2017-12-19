Top Ten DVD List for December 19, 2017

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Dunkirk [World War II Evacuation Saga]

The Wound [Coming-of-Age Gay In South Africa’s Xhosa Culture]

Stronger [Boston Marathon Bomb Blast Tale of Survival]

Doc Martin: Series 8 [More Misadventures of Martin and Louisa in Portwenn]

The LEGO Ninjago Movie [3rd Episode in the Inspired Animated Series]

George Gently: The Complete Collection [25 BBC Feature-Length Mysteries]

A Town Called Panic: The Collection [All 20 TV-Series Episodes]

Shattered [Even the Powerful Can’t Hide Secrets Forever]

Blood Money [Greed Has a Price]

Nova: Ghosts of Stonehenge [Archaeologists Uncover New Clues]

Honorable Mention

Nova: Killer Volcanoes [Scientists Explore Mega-Eruptions]

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets [2nd Episode in Boy Wizard Series]

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban [3rd Episode in Boy Wizard Series]

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire [4th Episode in Boy Wizard Series]

