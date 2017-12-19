This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for December 19, 2017
Dunkirk [World War II Evacuation Saga]
The Wound [Coming-of-Age Gay In South Africa’s Xhosa Culture]
Stronger [Boston Marathon Bomb Blast Tale of Survival]
Doc Martin: Series 8 [More Misadventures of Martin and Louisa in Portwenn]
The LEGO Ninjago Movie [3rd Episode in the Inspired Animated Series]
George Gently: The Complete Collection [25 BBC Feature-Length Mysteries]
A Town Called Panic: The Collection [All 20 TV-Series Episodes]
Shattered [Even the Powerful Can’t Hide Secrets Forever]
Blood Money [Greed Has a Price]
Nova: Ghosts of Stonehenge [Archaeologists Uncover New Clues]
Honorable Mention
Nova: Killer Volcanoes [Scientists Explore Mega-Eruptions]
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets [2nd Episode in Boy Wizard Series]
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban [3rd Episode in Boy Wizard Series]
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire [4th Episode in Boy Wizard Series]
