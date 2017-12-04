This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for December 5, 2017
Angry Inuk [Endangered Species Expose’ about Canadian Seal Hunts]
The War Show [Syrian DJ Documents Her Country’s Civil War]
Gun Runners [The American Dream… Kenyan Style]
Karl Marx City [Big Brother Cautionary Tale]
One Day at a Time [The Complete Series]
Better Watch Out [You Might Be Home, but You’re Not Alone]
Maurizio Cattelan: Be Right Back [Iconoclastic Artist Biopic]
The White King [Dystopian Sci-Fi Drama]
Despicable Me 3 [Gru Finds His Long-Lost Twin Brother]
On Wings of Eagles [The Eric Liddell Story]
Honorable Mention
Richard Simmons: Sweatin’ to the Oldies [30th Anniversary Edition]
Midsomer Murders [John Barnaby’s First Cases]
Conor McGregor: Notorious [If You Want It All, You Have to Fight for It]
World Series Champions 2017: Houston Astros [Collector’s Edition]
World Series Champions 2017 [Houston Astros vs. L.A. Dodgers]
Guardians [Meet the New Superheroes]
Howard Lovecraft and the Undersea Kingdom [No Squiddin’ Around]
Santa Stole Our Dog! [Featuring an Original Song by Dolly Parton]
Digimon Adventure tri: Confession [Collectible Combo Pack]
