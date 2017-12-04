Top Ten DVD List for December 5, 2017     

December 4, 2017 By

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for December 5, 2017

Angry Inuk [Endangered Species Expose’ about Canadian Seal Hunts]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073SCDSVP/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The War Show [Syrian DJ Documents Her Country’s Civil War]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075VVTRVP/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Gun Runners [The American Dream… Kenyan Style]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN//B075TXVTMW/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Karl Marx City [Big Brother Cautionary Tale]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076G4K11Q/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

One Day at a Time [The Complete Series]                                                              

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075DSLWGF/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Better Watch Out [You Might Be Home, but You’re Not Alone]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075YL65W8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Maurizio Cattelan: Be Right Back [Iconoclastic Artist Biopic]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076F49KS3/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The White King [Dystopian Sci-Fi Drama]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0764SRNJH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Despicable Me 3 [Gru Finds His Long-Lost Twin Brother]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072Y3LDZB/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

On Wings of Eagles [The Eric Liddell Story]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075DQ8R75/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

Richard Simmons: Sweatin’ to the Oldies [30th Anniversary Edition]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0757G8JZD/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Midsomer Murders [John Barnaby’s First Cases]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0757G8K2H/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Conor McGregor: Notorious [If You Want It All, You Have to Fight for It]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0763QTYKG/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

World Series Champions 2017: Houston Astros [Collector’s Edition]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075DSL4BC/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

World Series Champions 2017 [Houston Astros vs. L.A. Dodgers]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075DXTJTQ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Guardians [Meet the New Superheroes]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071G3WT3F/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Howard Lovecraft and the Undersea Kingdom [No Squiddin’ Around]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075DXNWXQ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Santa Stole Our Dog! [Featuring an Original Song by Dolly Parton]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076PLWTHX/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Digimon Adventure tri: Confession [Collectible Combo Pack]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075DXZSCH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

 

Source:  BaretNewsWire.com

 

 

Facebook
Google+
http://greenwichlocalnews.com/top-ten-dvd-list-for-december-5-2017/
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn

Filed Under: Entertainment Tagged With: , , , , ,
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial