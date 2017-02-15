By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for February 14, 2017

Arrival

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHYE0E/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Edge of Seventeen

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHZRT6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Beavis and Butt-Head: The Complete Collection

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N6BLTHY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Deep Water

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N3S1XMI/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Bleed for This

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTI084Y/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Frankenstein: The Real Story / The Real Wolfman [Double Feature]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHZVRY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Crooked Man

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHZVS8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Killing Reagan

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHWUHI/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Quarry: The Complete First Season

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHXLNK/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Elena and the Secret of Avalor

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N8T5LG6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

Mercy Street: Season 2

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01KJ606JE/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Powerpuff Girls: Tiara Trouble

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01NBAZLF6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race into Velocityville

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MXT12UN/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHYDYQ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Priceless

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHOPA8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Source: GIG News