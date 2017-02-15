You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for February 14, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for February 14, 2017

February 14, 2017 By

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for February 14, 2017

This Week’s DVD Releases, Kam Williams, Top Ten DVD List, 02/14/2017

                 

Arrival

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHYE0E/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Edge of Seventeen

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHZRT6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Beavis and Butt-Head: The Complete Collection

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N6BLTHY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Deep Water

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N3S1XMI/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Bleed for This

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTI084Y/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Frankenstein: The Real Story / The Real Wolfman  [Double Feature]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHZVRY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Crooked Man

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHZVS8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Killing Reagan

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHWUHI/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Quarry: The Complete First Season

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHXLNK/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Elena and the Secret of Avalor

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N8T5LG6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

Mercy Street: Season 2

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01KJ606JE/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Powerpuff Girls: Tiara Trouble

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01NBAZLF6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race into Velocityville

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MXT12UN/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHYDYQ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Priceless

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHOPA8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Source:  GIG News

Filed Under: Entertainment Tagged With: , , ,