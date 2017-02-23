By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for February 21, 2017

Manchester by the Sea

Hacksaw Ridge

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise

Nocturnal Animals

Dirty Dancing: 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

Grace and Frankie: Season Two

Sophie and the Rising Sun

The Level: Series 1

Air Bound

Beauty and the Beast

Honorable Mention

The Great & the Small

Scooby-Doo! Shaggy’s Showdown

Bad Santa 2: Unrated

Alzheimer’s: Every Minute Counts

Dinosaur Train: What’s at the Center of the Earth

