Top Ten DVD List for February 21, 2017

February 22, 2017 By

 

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for February 21, 2017

Manchester by the Sea

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHZVKG/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Hacksaw Ridge

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHZVSS/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N3UHKU7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Nocturnal Animals

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTI084E/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Dirty Dancing: 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHZVNI/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Grace and Frankie: Season Two

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHZVKQ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Sophie and the Rising Sun

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01NCA8LON/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Level: Series 1

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N3RRGDF/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Air Bound

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTHZVTC/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Beauty and the Beast

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N04Z1N4/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

The Great & the Small

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MQTNZJ9/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Scooby-Doo! Shaggy’s Showdown

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N47Z4YL/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Bad Santa 2: Unrated

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MTZWVLO/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Alzheimer’s: Every Minute Counts

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N55SXTE/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Dinosaur Train: What’s at the Center of the Earth

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01KJ5ZFRS/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

 

