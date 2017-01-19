You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for January 17, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for January 17, 2017

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Ali [Commemorative Edition]

Long Way North

Train to Busan

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Don’t Forget about Me: 4 Movie Collection [The Freshman/No Small Affair/Fresh Horses/Immediate Family]

The Girl on the Train

80’s Beat: Teenage Dreamboats: 8 Movie Collection [Flatliners/Private Resort/True Believers/The New Kids/Little Nikita/The Legend of Billie Jean/Like Father,Like Son/Side Out]

Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050

Rizzoli & Isles: The Complete Seventh & Final Season

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania

Honorable Mention

Secrets of the Dead: Van Gogh’s Ear

WordWorld: Let’s Make Music

The Whole Truth

Glitter
