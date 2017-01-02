You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for January 3, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for January 3, 2017

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for January 3, 2017

The Monkey King 2

Denial

Another Man Will

Girls: The Complete Fifth Season

I Am Rebel: Season One

Hairspray Live!

Frontline: Confronting ISIS

Animals Gone Wild: Season Three

American Masters: Eero Saarinen

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Honorable Mention

Nova: Treasures of the Earth

Blair Witch

The Mind of a Chef: Ludo Lefebvre

Projections of America

USO: For the Troops

Secrets of the Dead: Graveyard of the Giant Beasts

