Top Ten DVD List for January 9, 2018

January 9, 2018 By

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for January 9, 2018

 

 

It [Stephen King Clown Classic]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074ZMJZ6P/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Foreigner [Never Push a Good Man Too Far]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076HJZG8N/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Bad Day for the Cut [Revenge Is in the Blood]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN//B076TF2N63/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Teacher [Czech Dark Comedy Directed by Jan Hrebejk]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0776K3MD7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Conduct! Every Move Counts [The Journey to Greatness Begins Here]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077GKBGQ7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In [The Complete 2nd Season]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076F6W87V/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Mark Felt [The Man Who Brought Down the White House]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076ZPVYQF/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Marshall [Thurgood Marshall Courtroom Drama]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076CVFDHT/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

November Criminals [Inspired by the Acclaimed Novel]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075RGTP2H/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Crazy Famous [How Far Would You Go for Fame?]

https://www.facebook.com/crazyfamousmovie/posts/1639767569376676

 

Source:  BaretNewsWire.com

 

 

Facebook
Google+
http://greenwichlocalnews.com/top-ten-dvd-list-for-january-9-2018/
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn

Filed Under: Entertainment Tagged With: , ,
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial